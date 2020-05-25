Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- 8 p.m. — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C., FS1
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. — Samsung at Lotte, ESPN2
- 5:25 a.m. (Wednesday) — SK at Doosan, ESPN2
NBA
- 7 p.m. — NBA2K League, ESPN2
Soccer (men's)
- 12:20 p.m. — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Borussia Dortmund, FS1
- 2:30 p.m. — Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at Bayer Leverkusen, FS2
Ewing out of hospital after being treated for COVID-19
Georgetown basketball coach and former NBA great Patrick Ewing has been released from the hospital and is recovering from COVID-19 at home, his son said Monday.
The 57-year-old Hall of Famer, who played for the Hoyas in college and the New York Knicks in the NBA, announced Friday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and was being treated at a hospital.
Patrick Ewing Jr. said three days later on Twitter that his father was getting better after receiving treatment and thanked the doctors and nurses who looked after him during his hospital stay. He also thanked fans for their thoughts and prayers after his father’s announcement.
“My father is now home and getting better," Ewing Jr. wrote. "We’ll continue to watch his symptoms and follow the CDC guidelines. I hope everyone continues to stay safe and protect yourselves and your loved ones.”
As a player, the 7-foot Patrick Ewing helped Georgetown win the 1984 NCAA men’s basketball championship and reach two other title games. During his four years playing, Georgetown went 121-23, a winning percentage of .840.
He was taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1985 draft after the Knicks won the NBA’s first lottery. Ewing wound up leading New York to the 1994 NBA Finals, where they lost to Hakeem Olajuwon and the Houston Rockets.
PGA, NFL starts draw nearly 6 million viewers for charity match
ATLANTA — Two of the biggest names from the PGA Tour and the NFL proved to be must-see TV.
Turner Sports said the Sunday telecast of “The Match: Champions for Charity" attracted an average of 5.8 million viewers across four of its networks. Turner says it was the most-watched golf telecast in cable TV history.
It said the previous record was 4.9 million viewers on ESPN at the 2010 Masters, the year Tiger Woods returned to golf for the first time since the scandal in his personal life.
Woods and Peyton Manning scored a 1-up victory over Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady at Medalist Golf Club, a match that featured high entertainment with shots and with words, along with raising $20 million for COVID-19 relief funds.
The peak was 6.3 million average viewers from 5:45 to 6 p.m.. That was about the time Brady, who had been lampooned on social media for his golf skills, silenced analyst Charles Barkley by holing out from the fairway for birdie.
The Champions for Charity match was shown on TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN.
The PGA Tour is set to return in two weeks at Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas, for the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Hamlin crew members suspended over tungsten drop
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR on Monday suspended three critical crew members for Denny Hamlin's team because a piece of tungsten fell off his car on the pace lap before the Coca-Cola 600.
The tungsten is required to meet minimum weight requirements on the car and the NASCAR rule book states if it is separated at any point it is an automatic four-race suspension for the crew chief, car chief and engineer.
Chris Gabehart, the crew chief, was suspended along with car chief Brandon Griffeth and engineer Scott Simmons.
Joe Gibbs Racing said it would not appeal the penalty and already had roster replacements for Wednesday night's race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Sam McAulay will be the crew chief, while Eric Phillips will be car chief and Scott Eldridge the engineer.
NASCAR's next four races are at Charlotte, Bristol, Atlanta and Martinsville between Wednesday night and June 10, when the suspension ends. NASCAR is trying to squeeze in eight postponed Cup events from a 10-week suspension for the conavirus pandemic.
The piece of ballast added to the car weighs 35 pounds and costs $1,877 from the supplier. It fell off the Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota before the start of Sunday's race and Hamlin went to pit road for additional weight to be added back to the car. He didn't join the race until eight laps had been completed.
He rallied to a 29th-place finish in the 40-car field.