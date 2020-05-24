Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- 7:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco 300, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C., FS1
Horse Racing
- 1 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
- 6 p.m. — Trackside Live, NBCSN
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. (Tuesday) — Samsung at Lotte, ESPN2
Hall of Fame coach Sutton dies at 84
Eddie Sutton, the Hall of Fame basketball coach who led three teams to the Final Four and was the first coach to take four schools to the NCAA Tournament, died Saturday. He was 84.
Sutton’s family said in a statement he died of natural causes at home in the Tulsa, Oklahoma, area, surrounded by his three sons and their families. Wife Patsy died in 2013.
“Dad and Mom treated their players like family and always shared the belief that his teachings went beyond the basketball court,” the family wrote. “He cherished the time he spent at every school and appreciated the support of their loyal fans. He believed the deserved so much credit in the success of his programs.”
Elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on April 3, Sutton was 806-328 in 37 seasons as a Division I head coach – not counting vacated victories or forfeited games – and made it to 25 NCAA Tournaments.
Sutton had a decorated career with controversy mixed in. Sutton led Final Four squads at Arkansas in 1978 and Oklahoma State in 1995 and 2004. He took Creighton, Arkansas, Kentucky and Oklahoma State to the NCAA Tournament. He was Associated Press Coach of the Year in 1978 at Arkansas and in 1986 at Kentucky.
He fell short as a finalist for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame six times before finally being selected. He had said he believed that a scandal that ended his stint at Kentucky was likely the culprit for his lengthy wait. The NCAA announced 18 allegations against the program in 1988, and he resigned in 1989.
Sutton was born in Bucklin, Kansas, in 1936. He played at Oklahoma State under Hall of Fame coach Henry Iba, then stayed there to begin his coaching career as an assistant coach under Iba in 1958.
Russell wins virtual F1 Monaco GP
Formula One driver George Russell won the virtual Monaco Grand Prix race by a large margin on the day the iconic race would have been held.
The 22-year-old British driver, who races for the Williams team in F1, finished 39 seconds ahead of former F1 driver Esteban Gutiérrez of Mexico.
Charles Leclerc, who is from Monaco and lives near the actual race track’s start line, finished in third place. He was 15 seconds behind Gutiérrez.
The 22-year-old Leclerc’s younger brother, Arthur Leclerc, was fifth – behind F1 Red Bull driver Alexander Albon.
F1 has been holding virtual races because the real series has not started this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The first 10 races have been either postponed or canceled outright. Monaco was canceled for the first time in 66 years.
Fired NASCAR star wins World of Outlaws race
Fired NASCAR star Kyle Larson won the World of Outlaws race Saturday night in Pevley, Missouri, a day after finishing second behind brother-in-law Brad Sweet in the first Sprint Cup event with live fans in the dirt series’ return from a coronavirus pandemic suspension.
With attendance limited and other safety measures in place at Federated Auto Parts I-55 Raceway, Larson edged Brent Marks by 0.794 seconds – with Sweet third in the 40-lap feature on the one-third mile oval.
Larson has returned to dirt racing after losing his NASCAR Cup ride with Chip Ganassi Racing for using a racial slur during an online race.
"This win means so much personally. I can’t even describe it,” Larson said.
Larson earned $20,000 for his ninth career series victory as part of the two-state Drydene Double Down Invitational, with Ricky Thornton Jr. also getting $20,000 for his Late Model victory at Jackson Motorplex in Minnesota in a race run without fans at the track.
Prep football coach suspended for practicing during pandemic
The coach of one of Florida’s top high school football programs has been suspended, and an investigation has been launched into whether the team that has won state championships in each of the past three seasons broke policies by practicing during the pandemic.
Miami Northwestern High coach Max Edwards has been suspended, pending the result of the investigation, school district chief communications officer Daisy Gonzalez-Diego told The Miami Herald.
The district says football practice at this time would be an “unauthorized athletic activity” and parents of players who may have taken part were being interviewed by school officials as part of the investigation.
Northwestern won the Class 6A state title in 2017 and 2018 before winning the Class 5A championship last season. The Bulls are a seven-time state champion overall.