Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- 11 a.m. — F2 eSports Pro Series: The Virtual Monaco Grand Prix, virtual Circuit de Monaco, ESPN2
- Noon — F1 eSports Pro Series: The Pro Exhibition, virtual Circuit de Monaco, ESPN2
- 1 p.m. — F1 eSports Pro Series: The Virtual Monaco Grand Prix, virtual Circuit de Monaco, ESPN2
- 2 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C., FS1
- 6 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C., FOX
Golf
- 3 p.m. — The Match: Champions for Charity: Woods/Manning vs. Mickelson/Brady, Medalist Golf Club, Hobe Sound, Fla., TBS, TNT, TRUTV
Horse Racing
- 1 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
- 3:30 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS1
- 4 p.m. — Trackside Live!, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
- 7:20 a.m. — Bundesliga: FC Augsburg at Schalke 04, FS1
- 9:30 a.m. — Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at FSV Mainz, FS1
- 11:50 a.m. — Bundesliga: Fortuna Düsseldorf at Köln, FS1
Tennis
- Noon — UTR: Women's Pro Match Series, 3rd Place & Final, TENNIS
Nationals choose to wait for in-person ring ceremony
WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals have changed their plans for their virtual World Series ring ceremony after players decided they would rather wait until they could reunite in person to receive their new jewelry.
The Nationals had announced they were going to give out the rings during a show broadcast on television and online – an unprecedented approach brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. They still plan to unveil the design of the ring Sunday and go ahead with a fundraiser for two food banks and the showing of a documentary about Washington’s 2019 season.
The Nationals consulted some team leaders before moving forward with the virtual ring ceremony.
“When team leaders discussed the plan this week with the players, the players collectively decided they would prefer to receive their rings when the team could be physically reunited. We support that decision,” the team said in a statement.
NHLPA approves going forward with 24-team playoff talks
The NHL Players’ Association's executive committee authorized moving forward in talks with the league on returning to play from the coronavirus suspension, approving 24 teams making the playoffs with other aspects still to be negotiated
The NHLPA did not provide a breakdown of the vote of its 31 player representatives in making the announcement Friday night, a day after the proposal was presented to the union's executive board. In giving the format the green light, the NHLPA stressed several details still need to be negotiated before games can begin.
The proposal will now go to the NHL board of governors, which is expected to approve the plan in the next few days. Once approved, the proposal effectively ends the season of the league’s bottom seven teams.
Under the plan proposed by the NHL/NHLPA Return To Play committee, the top four teams in each conference would play each other in a mini-tournament for seeding while the remaining 16 teams face off in a best-of-five series play-in round to set the final 16 to compete for the Stanley Cup.
Though the approval is considered significant, the task of establishing a path to getting players back on the ice remains challenging.
The next step would have the Return To Play committee sort out a host of other issues, ranging from health and safety protocols to determining where games will be played, with the league preparing to group teams in a select number of hub cities.
Las Vegas has become the city most mentioned as a potential site, particularly because of its large concentration of hotels that could house numerous teams. Other cities mentioned include Columbus, Ohio; Nashville, Tennessee; Raleigh, North Carolina; St. Paul, Minnesota; and Edmonton, Alberta.
Ex-NFL QB Ryan Leaf arrested in California
PALM DESERT, Calif. — Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf was arrested in Southern California on Friday.
Leaf, 44, was arrested on a domestic battery charge in Palm Desert, which is about 110 miles southeast of Los Angeles, according to booking information provided by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department on Saturday. Leaf is being held on $5,000 bail at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility.
It wasn't immediately known if Leaf had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.
Leaf finished third in Heisman Trophy voting in 1997 and led Washington State to the Rose Bowl. He was drafted by the San Diego Chargers as the No. 2 pick in 1998, but he was only 4-14 as a starter in three seasons. He was 0-3 with the Dallas Cowboys in 2001 and finished his four-year career with 14 touchdown passes and 36 interceptions.
He was arrested in 2012 for breaking into a home in Montana to steal prescription drugs, which violated his Texas probation and led to prison.
Last July, Leaf was hired by ESPN to be a football analyst. Leaf worked for the Pac-12 Network last season and has been co-hosting a show on SiriusXM’s Pac-12 channel.