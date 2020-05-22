Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- Noon — The Race All-Star Series: All-Star Cup, ESPN
- 2:30 p.m. — ABB Formula E: Race at Home Challenge, FS2
Horse Racing
- 1 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
- 2:30 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS1
- 4 p.m. — Trackside Live!, NBCSN
KBO Baseball
- 3:55 a.m. — Doosan at Samsung, ESPN
- 12:55 a.m. (Sunday) — Hanwha at NC, ESPN
Soccer (men's)
- 9:20 a.m. — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at VfL Wolfsburg, FS1
- 9:20 a.m. — Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at Borussia Mönchengladbach, FS2
- 12:20 p.m. — Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt at Bayern Munich, FS1
Tennis
- Noon — UTR: Women's Pro Match Series, Round Robin, TENNIS
Hall of Fame coach Sloan dies at 78
Jerry Sloan, the coach who took the Utah Jazz to the NBA Finals in 1997 and 1998 on his way to a spot in the Basketball Hall of Fame, died Friday. He was 78.
The Jazz said he died from complications related to Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia.
Sloan spent 23 seasons coaching the Jazz. The team – with John Stockton and Karl Malone leading the way in many of those seasons – finished below .500 in only one of those years. Sloan won 1,221 games in his career, the fourth-highest total in NBA history.
Utah went to the finals twice under Sloan, both times falling to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.
Sloan entered the Hall of Fame in 2009.
He spent 34 years in the employ of the Jazz organization, either as head coach, assistant, scout or senior basketball adviser. Sloan started as a scout, was promoted as an assistant under Frank Layden in 1984 and became the sixth coach in franchise history on Dec. 9, 1988, after Layden resigned.
“Like Stockton and Malone as players, Jerry Sloan epitomized the organization," he Jazz said in a statement. “He will be greatly missed.”
TV special on 'Tiger Slam' to air after charity match
Golf Channel was going to wait until a few hours after the Masters was over to show the latest project from its Golf Films unit called “Tiger Slam.” But it wasn't going to wait until November.
The timing turned out to be even better.
The one-hour special, which chronicles Woods winning all four majors in a span of 294 days, will be shown two hours after Woods is seen in live competition for the first time in three months.
“Tiger Slam” is scheduled to air at 8 p.m. Sunday, right after Woods and Peyton Manning face Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in a charity exhibition for COVID-19 relief efforts.
The film originally was set to be shown on April 12, the Sunday night after the Masters. But then the new coronavirus put a stop to sports, and the Masters eventually was rescheduled for two weeks before Thanksgiving. Golf Channel decided to wait until the right moment.
For Woods, the one-hour special covers four tournaments – his 15-shot victory in the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach in 2000, his eight-shot victory in the British Open at St. Andrews to complete the career Grand Slam, his playoff victory over Bob May in the PGA Championship at Valhalla and his battle with Mickelson and David Duval to win the Masters.
Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing has COVID-19
WASHINGTON — Georgetown basketball coach Patrick Ewing tested positive for COVID-19 and is being treated at a hospital.
“This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly,” the Hall of Famer as a player for the Hoyas in college and the New York Knicks in the NBA said in a statement issued by the university. “I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Now more than ever, I want to thank the healthcare workers and everyone on the front lines. I’ll be fine and we will all get through this.”
The school said the 57-year-old Ewing is the only member of its men’s program who has contracted the coronavirus.
As a player, the 7-foot Ewing helped Georgetown win the 1984 NCAA men’s basketball championship and reach two other title games.
During Ewing’s four years playing for John Thompson Jr., Georgetown went 121-23, a winning percentage of .840.
He was taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1985 draft after the Knicks won the NBA’s first lottery. Ewing wound up leading New York to the 1994 NBA Finals, where they lost to Hakeem Olajuwon and the Houston Rockets.
Ewing played 17 seasons in the NBA, 15 with the Knicks.
After retiring as a player, he spent 15 years as an assistant or associate coach with four teams in the pros. In April 2017, he returned to Georgetown for his first job as a head coach at any level, replacing Thompson’s son in that job with the Hoyas.
In his first three seasons at his alma mater, Ewing’s teams have gone a combined 49-46 with zero trips to the NCAA Tournament.