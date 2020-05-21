Sports on TV
Horse Racing
- 12:30 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
- 4 p.m. — Trackside Live!, NBCSN
- 4:30 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. — KT at LG, ESPN2
- 3:55 a.m. (Saturday) — Doosan at Samsung, ESPN
NBA
- 7 p.m. — NBA2K League, ESPN2
NFL
- 10 p.m. — eSports: EA Madden NFL Invitational 2.0, FS1
Soccer (men's)
- 2:20 p.m. — Bundesliga: Union Berlin at Hertha Berlin, FS2
Tennis
- Noon — UTR: Women's Pro Match Series, Round Robin, TENNIS
Briscoe's heartbreaking week ends with Xfinity win
DARLINGTON — Chase Briscoe capped a heartbreaking week by winning the Xfinity Series’ return to action at Darlington Raceway on Thursday.
Briscoe was in the Darlington infield Tuesday awaiting the race’s original start when he digitally joined wife, Marissa, for a 12-week exam for their expected baby. The couple heard the tragic news: There was no fetal heartbeat. “The worst news I could’ve heard,” Briscoe posted on Instagram on Wednesday.
Still, Briscoe was in the lineup for the series' first action since March 7 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and used two strong restarts and a quick pit stop to finish on top. He got the lead out of the pits during the final caution, then pulled away from Kyle Busch and Justin Allgaier on the subsequent restart with seven laps to go for his fourth career win and second this season.
“This is the biggest day of my life after the toughest day of my life,” Briscoe said.
Busch seemed to have the race in hand as he took the second stage in a dominant showing. But he was called for speeding in the pits and ordered to the back of the 39-car field.
But Busch was there to challenge Briscoe at the end, the cars touching off the final turn before Briscoe crossed the finish line in front by 0.08 seconds.
Allgaier was third, Austin Cindric fourth and Noah Gragson, the pole sitter who won the first stage, was fifth.
Clemson WR Ross to have shoulder surgery
CLEMSON — Clemson receiver Justyn Ross will have shoulder surgery next month to take care of an issue that cropped up during the team's spring workouts in March.
Team spokesman Ross Taylor said the 6-foot-4 receiver is doing well, but will have the operation to take care of any lingering issues. Testing on Ross was delayed because of protocols put in place by the school due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Ross led the Tigers with 66 catches last season that went for 865 yards and eight touchdowns. For his career, Ross had 1,000 yards receiving as a freshman, highlighting his season with a 74-yard TD in the national championship win over Alabama.
Ross, from Phenix City, Alabama, is considered a first-round NFL draft pick in 2021 should he choose to forego his final year in college.
Players respond to MLB on virus protocol
NEW YORK — The baseball players' association gave management a wide-ranging response Thursday to a 67-page proposed set of protocols for a season to be played during the coronavirus pandemic.
Management had presented the union and the 30 teams the proposed draft last Friday.
The union said Thursday it addressed: protections for high-risk players, access to pre- and postgame therapies, testing frequency, protocols for positive tests, in-stadium medical personnel and sanitization procedures.
Players viewed many of the concepts in the original draft as over-the-top, such as arriving in uniform at the ballparks, a prohibition on them leaving without team permission and a ban on guests other than immediate family members. Players also objected to a ban on the use of showers and hydrotherapy.
The union wants more frequent testing than management's proposed “multiple times per week.”
Boxing set for June 9 return in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — Add boxing to the list of sports on the comeback trail.
Promoter Bob Arum said Thursday he plans to stage a card of five fights on June 9 at the MGM Grand, the first of a series of fights over the next two months at the Las Vegas hotel. A second fight card will be held two nights later, with ESPN televising both cards, kicking off twice weekly shows at the hotel in June and July.
No fans will be allowed, and Arum said fighters and everyone else will be tested at least twice during fight week for the new coronavirus. The fights are pending approval of the Nevada Athletic Commission, which meets next week to consider the events, along with two cards that the UFC plans to stage at its facility in Las Vegas.
They are also pending the reopening of the MGM and other Las Vegas hotels, something that is widely expected to happen the first week of June, though no dates for a second phase of easing virus restrictions have been announced by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak.
Arum declined to say who would be fighting on June 9, saying ESPN wanted to make the announcement after the fights are approved. But he said the cards would feature the same quality of fighters who were on ESPN before the shutdown of sports around the world.