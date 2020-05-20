Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- Noon — Red Bull Homestretch, ESPN2
- Noon — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Toyota 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington County, FS1
Horse Racing
- 1 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. — NC at Doosan, ESPN2
- 5:25 a.m. (Friday) — KT at LG, ESPN2
NHL
- 5 p.m. — NHL 20 Player Gaming Challenge, NBCSN
NFL studying face guard that works like surgical mask
ATLANTA — With an eye toward getting back on the field during a pandemic, the NFL is working on a helmet face guard that might provide the same sort of protection as a surgical mask.
Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay, who heads up the league's competition committee, said the issue was raised during a conference call about a month ago.
“A lot of players have played with a clear shield to protect their eyes,” McKay said Tuesday during a video conference call with Atlanta media. “This would be extended even further.”
Thom Mayer, the medical director of the NFL Players Association, said league engineers and sports equipment company Oakley are testing prototypes of a modified face mask that might contain surgical or N95 material.
Work on the face mask is far enough along that “there will probably be a recommendation” to use it when the league begins its preseason schedule in August, according to Mayer.
Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter, who also serves as president of the NFLPA, welcomed any attempt to improve player safety.
“There are no bad ideas at this point," he said. “You kind of have to think outside the box. Just because it is an idea does not mean things are definitely going to happen, but you need to explore it and you need to understand it.”
Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver withheld judgment until he's able to check out a prototype.
“I haven't seen anything like that,” Oliver said Wednesday. “I would have to look into it to see what it looks like.”
Oakley is already contracted by the NFL to provide visors that some players use on their face masks. The company also has developed durable eyeglasses for the military that are designed not to fog up — technology that may prove useful in its latest project.
The new coverings would likely have to cover the entire face mask.
NFL reinstates Cowboys' Aldon Smith
FRISCO, Texas — Aldon Smith will be able to take part in team activities with the Dallas Cowboys after the NFL on Wednesday conditionally reinstated the pass rusher from an indefinite suspension for off-field issues.
Smith, who hasn't played in an NFL game since 2015, will be able to participate in the Cowboys' virtual offseason program starting next week. He can also meet with teammates and coaches.
The Cowboys, who lost sacks leader Robert Quinn in free agency, signed Smith to a one-year contract last month despite his uncertain playing status. Smith was reinstated after meeting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on a video teleconference last week.
Smith was drafted seventh overall by San Francisco in 2011 and had 14 sacks as a rookie. He was an All-Pro in 2012 when he had 19½ sacks and the 49ers reached the Super Bowl. He had 44 sacks in 50 games during his first four NFL seasons in San Francisco with defensive line coach Jim Tomsula, now on the Cowboys staff for new head coach Mike McCarthy.
Smith had several legal issues as a player with San Francisco and Oakland. He was first suspended with the 49ers in 2014 before receiving a one-year ban in November 2015 with the Raiders. Smith applied for reinstatement to the NFL in 2016, but that decision was initially deferred.
Oakland retained Smith’s contractual rights before releasing him in 2018 after San Francisco police issued a warrant for his arrest in a domestic violence case.
Body of WWE's Gaspard found after suspected drowning
LOS ANGELES — The body of former World Wrestling Entertainment pro Shad Gaspard was found early Wednesday on Los Angeles' Venice Beach, after he was caught in a rip current last weekend, police said.
Patrol officers were flagged down around 1:25 a.m. by a person reporting that a body had washed ashore, a Police Department statement said.
He was identified as Gaspard and his family was notified, police said. Gaspard went missing last Sunday after he went swimming with his 10-year-old son, Aryeh.
The boy was rescued and several other swimmers made it out of the water safely.
Gaspard, 39, gained prominence in the WWE as one half of the tag-team group Cryme Tyme, along with his partner, JTG. After retiring in 2010, Gaspard has had small roles on TV and in movies, including the 2015 Kevin Hart comedy “Get Hard.”
He was about 50 yards from shore when he was last spotted by a lifeguard, police said. A wave crashed over him and he was swept out to sea.