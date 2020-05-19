Sports on TV
USC top coaches, admins to take pay cuts
South Carolina’s highest paid head coaches are taking 10% salary cuts amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Football coach Will Muschamp, men’s basketball coach Frank Martin and women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley are taking the cuts. The university also said Tuesday that school president Robert Caslen and athletic director Ray Tanner are among the top-level administrators taking the 10% cut.
The school said in a statement it could lose up to $40 million because of the virus this fiscal year ending June 30. Additional and potentially bigger shortfalls could be seen going forward.
These cost-cutting measures are expected to save $1.2 million on South Carolina’s bottom line.
Furman drops baseball, men's lacrosse amid budget cuts
GREENVILLE — Furman University announced that it is shutting down the men's varsity lacrosse team and the varsity baseball team in response to financial hardships caused by the cornavirus pandemic.
“This is a difficult day for Furman athletics,” said athletic director Jason Donnelly. “Our immediate focus is on supporting our student-athletes and coaches impacted by today’s decisions, as well as our alumni and fans who so passionately support our programs. The legacy of Furman baseball and men’s lacrosse will be remembered and celebrated."
Furman is a private school of about 2,700 students and a member of the Southern Conference.
The school said it's expecting a decrease in enrollment and has already seen a drop in endowment by more than $100 million.
The school will also reduce the number of athletic scholarships over the next five years, from 200 to 155. The school said savings from the decisions total about $5 million annually.
About 95 student-athletes and six coaches will be affected by the cut. Current players' scholarship will be honored through the student's fourth year and staff will help athletes who want to transfer.
The school said there aren’t any plans to reinstate the teams nor would additional donor support help revive the programs.
The university began playing baseball in 1891 and has since won four regular season Southern Conference championships and two SoCon tournament titles, the latest in 2005. The Paladins finished the 2020 baseball season with an 8-9 record.
The Paladins began playing men’s lacrosse in 2014 and the team went 1-6 before the 2020 season ended.
Rain postpones Xfinity Series' return at Darlington
DARLINGTON — Xfinity Series drivers must wait two more days for their first race since the coronavirus pandemic shut down racing, thanks to heavy rain that washed out their scheduled return at Darlington Raceway on Tuesday night.
Officials called the race about two hours after the scheduled 6 p.m. start. The event is now set for Thursday at noon.
The track was dry and fast until the rains hit about 4 p.m. The storms increased and lessened several times during that stretch and NASCAR had Air Titans out at least three times when it looked like things might clear.
In the end, it was just too wet to continue what is one of the busiest weeks in Darlington history. It started Sunday with the NASCAR Cup Series return to racing and will continue when those racers are back on the track for a rare midweek event Wednesday night.
Thursday's Xfinity race will be the first in the series since March 7 at Phoenix.
All drivers, teams and essential personnel were screened at the track before being let in. All cars passed pre-race inspection. Now, they'll have to wait and hope for better weather.
Nationals opt for virtual Series ceremony
WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals will unveil their World Series championship rings during a “virtual” ceremony shown on television and online Sunday – an unprecedented approach brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.
With the start of the Major League Baseball season on hold because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Nationals owner Mark Lerner said Tuesday night he hopes the plan to show off the team’s hardware would provide “a moment of joy in these uncertain times.”
Teams typically unveil their title rings at a home stadium packed with fans.
“We don’t know when we’ll all be together again at Nationals Park,” Lerner said during the announcement Tuesday on MASN, the local television channel the team shares with the Baltimore Orioles.
The ring ceremony will be shown on MASN, MLB Network and online.
Lerner noted that the ceremony falls on May 24, now a key date in Nationals history. A year ago, Washington went into that day of the calendar with a 19-31 record before starting a turnaround that led to the franchise’s first World Series appearance and championship.
Lerner also said that a documentary about Washington’s 2019 season, “Improbable” will be shown in two parts on Saturday and Sunday.