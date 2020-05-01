Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- 11 a.m. — ABB FIA Formula E: Race at Home Challenge, Race 2, FS1
- Noon — eSports: The Race All-Star Series, All-Star Cup, ESPN2
- 2:30 p.m. — IndyCar: iRacing Challenge, virtual Indianapolis Motor Speedway, NBCSN
Horse Racing
- 1 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS1
- 6 p.m. — Trackside Live!, NBCSN
- 8 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
MLB
- 3 p.m. — MLB The Show: Players League, Quarterfinals/Semifinal, ESPN2
- 8 p.m. — MLB The Show: Players League, Semifinal, FS1
Women's soccer unequal pay claim tossed, can argue travel
A federal judge threw out the unequal pay claim by players on the U.S. women's national soccer team but allowed their allegation of discriminatory travel accommodations and medical support services to go to trial.
Players led by Alex Morgan claim they have not been paid equally under their collective bargaining agreement to what the men’s national team receives under its labor deal and asked for more than $66 million in damages under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
In a 32-page decision Friday, U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner granted in part a motion for summary judgment by the U.S. Soccer Federation. He threw out the Equal Pay Act allegations but left intact the Civil Rights Act claims.
“The history of negotiations between the parties demonstrates that the WNT rejected an offer to be paid under the same pay-to-play structure as the MNT, and the WNT was willing to forgo higher bonuses for benefits, such as greater base compensation and the guarantee of a higher number of contracted players,” Klausner wrote.
“Accordingly, plaintiffs cannot now retroactively deem their CBA worse than the MNT CBA by reference to what they would have made had they been paid under the MNT’s pay-to-play terms structure when they themselves rejected such a structure,” he said.
Klausner left intact claims the USSF discriminated in its use of charter flights, hotel accommodations, medical support services and training support services.
A trial is scheduled for June 16 in federal court in Los Angeles.
Players intend to ask the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn Klausner's decision, a move that could delay the trial.
Reid on Breeland arrest: 'We'll let it play out'
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid has spoken with cornerback Bashaud Breeland following his arrest in South Carolina. Reid said Friday that the organization will allow the legal process to play out before making any decisions of its own.
The 28-year-old Breeland, a former Allendale-Fairfax and Clemson player, faces five total charges, including resisting arrest and drug possession, after he was seen smoking marijuana in a car late Tuesday. Breeland was released on $2,362.50 bond after spending nearly 10 hours in jail.
“Yeah, I've talked to him,” Reid acknowledged during a conference call with reporters. “We'll let it play out with the law enforcement side of things and evaluate it from there.”
Breeland was among three individuals witnessed by a deputy smoking in a parked car at a gas station, according to the incident report from York County. The report stated that when a sheriff's deputy attempted to speak with Breeland, the player continued to resist and the officer took out his taser. Breeland then pushed the deputy and attempted to get back into his car, at which point the officer drew his weapon and ordered him to put up his hands.
Breeland was handcuffed and arrested. A search of his vehicle found an open container of alcohol and a bag of marijuana, the report said, and a search of his phone found several communications about purchasing marijuana.
Breeland acknowledged to the deputy that he was a “marijuana enthusiast,” the report said.
NBA pushes back draft combine, lottery
The NBA is delaying the draft lottery and draft combine, events scheduled for Chicago later this month.
The league made the decision Friday, though it has been expected for some time. The lottery cannot occur until the regular season is completed or is declared over, because team records determine the odds that the 14 non-playoff teams will have of securing the right to pick No. 1 overall in the draft.
For now, the draft remains scheduled for June 25 – though that, too, will likely have to change in the coming weeks as the league continues reacting to the coronavirus pandemic.
The lottery was to have taken place May 19. The draft combine was to have run from May 21-24.
The league typically invites about 70 players to the combine, where some of the candidates work out and play in scrimmages and others skip the on-court events entirely and just interview with teams instead. The combine has also been a chance for teams to conduct physicals with players, a key component of the evaluation process.