Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- 3:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Real Heroes 400, Darlington Raceway, Darlington County, FOX
Horse Racing
- 1 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
- 2 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS1
- 6 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
- 6 p.m. — Trackside Live!, NBCSN
Golf
- 2 p.m. — TaylorMade Driving Relief: Rory McIlroy/Dustin Johnson vs. Rickie Fowler/Matthew Wolff, Juno Beach, Fla., GOLF, NBC, NBCSN
Rodeo
- 2 p.m. — PBR: The Lucas Oil Invitational, Guthrie, Okla., CBS
- 7 p.m. — PBR: The Lucas Oil Invitational, Guthrie, Okla., CBSSN
Soccer (men's)
- 9:20 a.m. — Bundesliga: FSV Mainz at Köln, FS1
- 11:50 a.m. — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at FC Union Berlin, FS1
- 6 p.m. — eMLS Tournament Special, FS1
Preakness rescheduled for Oct. 3
The 145th Preakness Stakes has been rescheduled for Oct. 3, an announcement delivered Saturday less than hour before the original post time for the Triple Crown race.
Traditionally held at Pimlico Race Course on the third Saturday in May, the Preakness was postponed April 3 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The weather Saturday turned out to be ideal – slightly breezy with temperatures around 80 degrees – but there were no patrons in the Pimlico grandstand or infield, and no horses in the starting gate for the scheduled 6:45 p.m. race.
The parking lot of the track is currently being used as a drive-thru coronavirus testing center.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan disclosed the new date for the Preakness on NBC, which also had a hand in the decision because it televises the race.
“Under normal circumstances, I would be standing at Pimlico ... presenting the Woodlawn Trophy to the winner of the 145th Preakness Stakes," Hogan said. “But as we all know these are not ordinary circumstances. However, I am proud to make this announcement on behalf of the state, the Maryland Jockey Club and Maryland's historic racing industry that Preakness 145 will be held at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, on Oct. 3."
The makeup date could keep the Preakness as the middle jewel of the Triple Crown, depending on the 153rd running of the Belmont Stakes. The Kentucky Derby was switched from May 2 to Sept. 5, and the New York Racing Association is trying to determine the best date for the Belmont, originally scheduled for June 6.
Bowman signs extension with Hendrick
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Alex Bowman has signed a one-year contract extension to remain with Hendrick Motorsports through 2021.
The announcement Saturday came the day before NASCAR resumes its season at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. Bowman goes into the event already qualified for the playoffs as winner at California on March 1, two weeks before the season was suspended by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Pumped to lock down the contract extension for 2021!” Bowman posted on Twitter with a highlight video of his time at Hendrick. “Thanks for all the support, can’t wait to get to Darlington."
Bowman is fourth in the Cup standings and in his third full season driving the No. 88 for Hendrick. He filled in for Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 2017 when Earnhardt was sidelined with a concussion, then took over the ride the next year when Earnhardt retired.
Bowman, a 27-year-old from Arizona, has two career Cup wins and was a career-best 12th in last year's standings.
Bowman joins Ryan Blaney as free agents now off the market. Blaney signed a contract extension with Team Penske in March.
Securing Bowman for next year now leaves Rick Hendrick with one seat to fill – the No. 48 Chevrolet after seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson retires at the end of the season.
Giants' Baker surrenders in armed robbery case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker surrendered to police Saturday after being charged with robbing people of money and valuables at a cookout he was attending with another NFL player.
Baker, a former first-round draft pick out of the University of Georgia, is charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. He turned himself in at the Broward County Jail.
His lawyer, Bradford Cohen, says he has affidavits that will clear Baker.
Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar were sought by police since Thursday, when arrest warrants were issued. Dunbar’s lawyer, Michael Greico, also says he has such affidavits.
Police in Miramar, Florida, issued arrest warrants for both men after multiple witnesses accused them of an armed robbery at a party.
Baker, 22, and Dunbar, 27, were attending a cookout at a Miramar home Wednesday night when a fight broke out, and Baker pulled out a handgun, the warrant said. Baker, Dunbar and two other men began robbing other people at the party of thousands of dollars in cash, watches and other valuables, witnesses told investigators.