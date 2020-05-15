Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- Noon — eSports: The Race All-Star Series, All-Star Cup, ESPN2
- 2:30 p.m. — ABB Formula E: Race at Home Challenge, FS2
- 4:30 p.m. — iRacing Series: Supercross iRacing, NBCSN
Horse Racing
- 1 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
- 2:30 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS1
- 6 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
- 6 p.m. — Trackside Live!, NBCSN
KBO Baseball
- 3:55 a.m. — Doosan at Kia, ESPN
- 12:55 a.m. (Sunday) — Kiwoom at LG, ESPN
Mixed Martial Arts
- 6 p.m. — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Jacksonville, Fla., ESPN
- 9 p.m. — UFC Fight Night: Alistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris (heavyweights), Jacksonville, Fla., ESPN
NFL
- 5 p.m. — EA Sports: Madden NFL 20 Bowl, ESPN2
Rodeo
- 8 p.m. — PBR: The Lucas Oil Invitational, Guthrie, Okla., CBSSN
Soccer (men's)
- 9:20 a.m. — Bundesliga: Schalke 04 at Borussia Dortmund, FS1
- 9:20 a.m. — Bundesliga: Freiburg at RB Leipzig, FS2
- 12:20 p.m. — Bundelsiga: Borussia Mönchengladbach at Eintracht Frankfurt, FS1
Keselowski has pole for NASCAR return at Darlington
Brad Keselowski celebrated his first pole win of the season – and perhaps the most memorable of his career – from afar.
After waiting nearly a full hour Thursday evening, the Team Penske driver watched NASCAR's chief scorer Kyle McKinney finally pluck the No. 1 ball out of a random draw – giving the 2012 sereis champion the top starting position when the Cup season resumes Sunday at Darlington Raceway.
“1st. Woooooo," Keselowski wrote on Twitter.
He will be joined on the front row by Alex Bowman of Hendrick Motorsports. Matt DiBenedetto, Kyle Busch and Aric Almirola close out the top five starting spots.
For some, NASCAR's revised system worked like a dream. Keselowski, the 2018 Southern 500 winner, jumped from 10th in the standings to first on the 36-car starting grid.
For others, like points leader Kevin Harvick, things didn't end up so well. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver drew the No. 6 slot.
And aside from the luck of the draw, there was nothing the drivers could do except wait, watch and hope.
Series officials split the drivers into three groups of 12 based on points, filling spots 1-12, 13-24 and 25-36 with a random draw. Now, without qualifications, practice runs or fans, those cars will line up on one of NASCAR's most prestigious tracks for the first major race since March.
Autopsy: Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash had no alcohol, drugs
LOS ANGELES — An autopsy on the pilot in the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash shows he did not have drugs or alcohol in his system.
Bryant and all eight others aboard died in the Jan. 26 crash just outside Los Angeles.
Autopsy reports were released Friday by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. The causes of death for Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, pilot Ara Zobayan and the others have been ruled blunt trauma.
Zobayan was flying in fog and climbed to get out of the clouds, then plunged into a hillside.
Federal authorities are still investigating the accident.
Attorney says he has affidavits clearing Seahawks' Dunbar
MIAMI — The attorney for Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar says he has five signed affidavits from witnesses that exonerate his client in an armed robbery.
Attorney Michael Grieco told The Associated Press on Friday that the five witnesses attested that Dunbar was not involved in the robbery earlier this week. Grieco said the affidavits were presented to prosecutors in Broward County but authorities still want Dunbar to turn himself in.
Greico has been in contact with authorities regarding Dunbar's surrender but declined to say when that would happen.
Police in Miramar, Florida, issued arrest warrants Thursday for Dunbar and New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker, a former Georgia Bulldog, after multiple witnesses accused them of an armed robbery at a party. Each man faces four counts of armed robbery with a firearm. Baker faces an additional four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. The residential community is located between Fort Lauderdale and Miami.
Baker, 22, and Dunbar, 27, were attending a cookout at a Miramar home Wednesday night when a fight broke out, and Baker pulled out a handgun, the warrant said. Baker, Dunbar and two other men began robbing other people at the party of thousands of dollars in cash, watches and other valuables, witnesses told investigators.
TVG, NBC team up for horse racing coverage
NBC and TVG have seen the benefits of collaborating due to the coronavirus pandemic.
With a dearth of live sports, NBCSN has been simulcasting TVG's “Trackside Live” on weekends since late March. After getting solid ratings, NBC Sports Group has extended the partnership until the end of June as more tracks begin to reopen.
“It seems like TVG and NBCSN were kind of like that couple that has been good friends for awhile and needed something to make it official,” TVG commentator Todd Schrupp said. “It's good to see it come together. I've always thought that we could play the role for NBC that Golf Channel does – we can set the table."
“Trackside Live” has been airing from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday on NBCSN, which is available in more than 80 million homes compared to TVG's 45 million. The May 2 simulcast of the Arkansas Derby – which was run on what would have the day of the Kentucky Derby – averaged 190,000 viewers on NBCSN according to Nielsen.