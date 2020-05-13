Sports on TV
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. — SK at LG, ESPN2
- 5:25 a.m. (Friday) — Doosan at Kia, ESPN2
NHL
- 5 p.m. — NHL 20: Player Gaming Challenge, NBCSN
Florida governor willing to host teams for restart of sports
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida is willing to be a restart site for professional sports leagues, just like Arizona, when play resumes following shutdowns caused by the new coronavirus.
“One thing I am going to do, probably this week, is all professional sports are welcome here for practicing and for playing,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a news conference Wednesday. “Now, we’re not going to necessarily have fans.”
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said a day earlier that his state is open to games without spectators for all the major sports starting Saturday.
MLB’s opening day was pushed back from March 26. Half of the 30 teams hold spring training in Florida, and MLB has considered plans in which teams would use their spring training ballparks if they are not allowed to play at their regular-season homes.
“We have had events, UFC, these other things,” DeSantis said. “There’s a charity golf event in Juno Beach on Sunday. It’s going to be on NBC at Seminole Golf Club. The next week Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson (are) going to be at Medalist in Hobe Sound. So we want all that.”
The NBA, NHL and MLS were interrupted because of the pandemic and are trying to formula plans to finish their seasons.
“All these professional sports are going to be welcome in Florida. That may not be the case in every other state in this country, as we’ve seen,” DeSantis said. “And so what I would tell commissioners of leagues is: “If you have a team in an area where they just won’t let them operate, we’ll find a place for you here in the state of Florida because we think it’s important and we know it can be done safely.”
NFL teams eyeing West Virginia resort as training facility
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Several NFL teams are eyeing a resort owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice as a potential training facility during the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesman for the retreat said Wednesday.
The Greenbrier, a lavish resort in southern West Virginia, has previously hosted training camps for New Orleans Saints and the Houston Texans. Although several teams have contacted the resort, no franchise has officially signed on to practice there this year, said hotel spokesman and former Aiken Standard sports editor Cam Huffman.
Justice, a Republican billionaire thought to be the state's richest man, bought the resort out of bankruptcy in 2009. The Greenbrier has been closed since March 19 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Built for the Saints, The Greenbrier's practice facility includes two natural grass practice fields, a synthetic field, and a 55,000-square-foot building with kitchen and dining facilities, meeting rooms, weight and locker rooms, training and physical therapy accommodations. At an elevation of 2,000 feet, the location offers a cooler climate than some NFL teams’ training camps in the summer.
The NFL continues to plan for a preseason and regular season as scheduled, with the season beginning Sept. 10 with Houston at Super Bowl champion Kansas City. The league is conducting its offseason program virtually with training facilities closed because of the pandemic.
Santa Anita approved to resume live racing this weekend
ARCADIA, Calif. — Santa Anita will resume live racing Friday after receiving approval from Los Angeles County health officials.
The Arcadia track stopped live racing on March 27 by order of the county health department because of concern over the spread of the coronavirus. From March 12-27, the track raced without spectators.
Racing will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday with only essential personnel on hand. Nine races are scheduled Friday.
“This has been a difficult time for all,” said Aidan Butler, executive director of California racing for track owner The Stronach Group. “Now we are focused on getting back to work in a safe and secure manner.”
Face masks and daily temperature checks are mandatory, as is social distancing. The track has created a so-called restricted zone, which will house jockeys, valets and other personnel, who must test negative for COVID-19 to have access. Saddling and prerace protocols will be handled differently to increase physical distancing.
Santa Anita’s stable area has about 1,700 horses and 750 workers who live and work onsite. Morning training has continued during the pandemic.
Last month, Kentucky Derby-winning trainers Bob Baffert and Doug O'Neill joined a rally to urge the county Board of Supervisors to allow live racing again. Baffert has three horses entered to run Friday.