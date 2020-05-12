Sports on TV
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. — SK at LG, ESPN2
- 5:25 a.m. (Thursday) — SK at LG, ESPN2
Clemson's 2018 title team recognized for academic feat
INDIANAPOLIS — Clemson's most recent national championship football team also met the mark in the classroom.
On Tuesday, the Tigers' 2018 football team was one of 10 national champs to earn recognition from the NCAA for their Academic Progress Rate scores. The scores cover the academic years 2015-16 through 2018-19.
Every player on a team receives one point each semester for remaining academically eligible and another point for staying enrolled. Graduating players receive both points for the semester. Programs that produce a perfect score of 1,000 and those finishing among the top 10% of teams in their sport are honored by the NCAA.
All 881 women's programs that made the list earned perfect scores. Of the 1,380 teams that were honored – an increase of 52 over last year – none scored below 987.
Clemson's football team is one of only two FBS programs to make the cut nine times in the last 10 years, a run that includes both the 2016 and 2018 championship teams.
“Our student-athletes continue to work hard in the classroom, and this year’s recognitions are an indicator of that commitment,” Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said in a statement after four of the school programs made the cut. “We are grateful for our coaches, advisors, professors and others, who continue to enable our student-athletes to receive tremendous education and professional development opportunities.”
New prep schedule unveiled for Kentucky Derby qualifying
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs on Tuesday released a preliminary list of races that could be used as an extension of the Road to the Kentucky Derby prep schedule, pending agreement by the host tracks.
The 146th Derby was rescheduled for Sept. 5 from its traditional spot on the first Saturday in May because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Preakness and Belmont – the other legs of the Triple Crown – have yet to be rescheduled. If they are run before the Derby, points to the top four finishers would be worth 150-60-30-15.
The lone prep race in May will be the $150,000 Matt Winn on May 23 at Churchill Downs. The top four finishers will receive points of 50-20-10-5. That's an increase from the previously announced points of 10-4-2-1.
The schedule is:
• East: Haskell (100-40-20-10) and Pegasus (20-8-4-2) at Monmouth Park in New Jersey
• Midwest: Matt Winn (50-20-10-5); Indiana Derby (20-8-4-2); Blue Grass (100-40-20-10); and Ellis Park Derby (50-20-10-5)
• West: Santa Anita Derby (100-40-20-10); Los Alamitos Derby (20-8-4-2); and Shared Belief (50-20-10-5) at Del Mar
Agent seeks Zion Williamson's answers on improper benefits
The marketing agent who has sued NBA rookie Zion Williamson wants the former Duke star to answer questions about whether he received improper benefits before playing his lone season with the Blue Devils.
Prime Sports Marketing and company president Gina Ford filed a lawsuit last summer in a Florida court, accusing Williamson and the agency now representing him of breach of contract. That came after Williamson had filed his own lawsuit a week earlier in North Carolina to terminate a five-year contract with Prime Sports after moving to Creative Artists Agency LLC.
In a court filing last week in the Florida lawsuit, Ford’s attorneys submitted a list of questions that include asking whether Williamson or anyone on his behalf had sought or accepted “money, benefits, favors or other things of value” to sign with Duke.
The filings – which offer no evidence of wrongdoing by Williamson or his family – seek answers within 30 days to establish facts under oath in the pretrial discovery process.
The questions reference Williamson’s mother and step-father as well as apparel companies Nike – which outfits the Blue Devils team – and Adidas. The questions include whether he received any improper benefits from an agent between January 2014 and his April 2019 announcement that he would go pro.
World Baseball Classic to be postponed until 2023
NEW YORK — The World Baseball Classic will be postponed from 2021 to 2023 because of the new coronavirus, a person familiar with the planning tells The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because no announcement had been made. The decision, first reported by ESPN Deportes, must be approved by the WBC board of directors, which is expected. The board includes representatives of Major League Baseball, the Major League Baseball Players Association, the World Baseball Softball Confederation, Nippon Professional Baseball and the Korea Baseball Organization.
The fifth edition of the tournament was scheduled for next March 9-23 in Taiwan, Tokyo, Phoenix and Miami. The Marlins were to host the semifinals and final along with half of the quarterfinals, which also were to be played in Tokyo.
Qualifying had been scheduled for this past March but was postponed due to the pandemic.