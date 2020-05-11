Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- 8 p.m. — World of Outlaws iRacing: The eDirt Racing Shootout, CBSSN
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. — KT at NC, ESPN2
- 5:25 a.m. (Wednesday) — SK at LG, ESPN2
NBA
- 7 p.m. — NBA2K League, ESPN2
Kisner playing in charity 9-hole match
Aiken's Kevin Kisner is facing musician Drew Holcomb on Tuesday in a nine-hole golf match to raise money for charity.
The match, which is taking place at an undisclosed location, will be streamed live at 11 a.m. on each player's Instagram page (@kevin_kisner and @drewholcombmusic).
The winner will get 70% of donations to a charity of his choice, and the loser will get 30%. Kisner is playing for the Kisner Foundation and Holcomb is playing for Preemptive Love Coalition.
Donations can be made at www.kisnerfoundation.com. Holcomb and wife Ellie will perform a short concert immediately following the match.
USCA baseball players earn academic honors
Six USC Aiken baseball standouts have been named to the Peach Belt Conference all-academic team, as announced by the league office.
Evan Condon, Sean McQuillan, Lindsey Robinson Jr., Blake Seigler, Will Varnadore and Daniel Wiggins have been named to the team.
Condon, a sophomore from Marietta, Georgia, has a 3.44 GPA in exercise and sports science. McQuillan, a junior from Cary, North Carolina, sports a 3.978 GPA in business. Robinson, Jr., is a senior from Timmonsville with a 3.458 GPA in exercise and sports science. Seigler is a junior from North Augusta. He has a 3.609 GPA in business. Varnadore, a junior from Aiken, tallies a 3.476 GPA in business. Wiggins, a senior from Evans, registers a 3.637 GPA in business.
Fans vote Seymour into Patriots Hall of Fame
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Fans have made former defensive lineman Richard Seymour the newest member of the New England Patriots team Hall of Fame, the team announced Monday.
Seymour, the team's first-round draft choice out of the University of Georgia in 2001, spent the first eight seasons of his 12-year NFL career with the Patriots and helped them win six division titles, four conference crowns and three Super Bowl championships.
Seymour had 460 tackles, 39 sacks, two interceptions and six fumble recoveries in more than 100 starts with New England.
He also blocked a franchise record six regular season field goals, plus one in postseason play.
“Richard was the consummate professional and leader, always accepting the roles he was assigned, putting team goals ahead of personal ones, and in turn, raising the game of everyone around him," team owner Robert Kraft said in a statement.
Stricker chooses Love, Johnson as Ryder Cup assistants
PALM BEACH GARDEN, Fla. (AP) — Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker has asked two-time U.S. captain Davis Love III and Zach Johnson to be his assistants for the upcoming matches at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.
Stricker previously appointed the last captain, Jim Furyk, to be one of his assistants.
The Ryder Cup is still on schedule to be played Sept. 25-27 – one week after the rescheduled U.S. Open.
“Jim and I have talked about this a lot in the last year and now we are happy to add two Ryder Cup veterans in Zach and Davis to the conversation with the goal of putting this team in a prime position to win,” Stricker said.
He referred to Love and Johnson as “strong communicators.”
Love was captain at Medinah in Illinois in 2012 when Europe rallied from a 10-6 deficit on the final day, the largest comeback by a visiting team in Ryder Cup history. He was appointed captain again for the 2016 matches at Hazeltine in Minnesota, the first Ryder Cup since players were given more control over decisions. The Americans won for only the second time in eight matches.
Europe won in France two years ago.
Tagovailoa signs $30.275M, 4-year deal
MIAMI (AP) — Now Tua Tagovailoa can pay for that Cadillac Escalade he gave his mom.
The new Miami Dolphins quarterback signed a $30.275 million, four-year guaranteed contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday.
The contract includes a $19.6 million signing bonus, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Dolphins hadn't announced the deal.
Tagovailoa posted a video on Mother's Day that showed him surprising his mother, Diane, with a black SUV.
Last month the Dolphins selected Tagovailoa with the fifth overall pick in the draft. They are optimistic he’ll recover fully from a hip injury that ended his Alabama career in mid-November and hoping he’ll become a franchise quarterback.
Tagovailoa says doctors have indicated he’s on schedule for a return in 2020. His No. 1 jersey is among the best-selling in the NFL since it was assigned to him last week.