Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- Noon — F1 eSports Series: The Pro Exhibition, virtual Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, ESPN
- 1 p.m. — F1 eSports Series: The Spanish Virtual Grand Prix, virtual Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, ESPN
Horse Racing
- 4 p.m. — Trackside Live!, NBCSN
KBO Baseball
- 12:55 a.m. — LG at NC, ESPN2
Soccer (men's)
- 7 p.m. — eMLS: Tournament Special, FS1
Rodeo
- 3 p.m. — PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, Guthrie, Okla., CBSSN
Tennis
- Noon — UTR: Pro Match Series, 3rd Place & Final, TENNIS
Former Rockford Peaches P Mary Pratt dies
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Mary Pratt, who played for the Rockford Peaches and Kenosha Comets in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, has died. She was 101.
Pratt died on Wednesday. Her nephew, Walter Pratt, told The Patriot Ledger she passed away peacefully at a nursing home.
Pratt pitched in the women's league from 1943-47. The league was profiled in the 1992 movie “A League of Their Own.”
She was believed to be the last surviving member of the original 1943 Peaches. The league said in a tweet that Pratt's “stories, her energy will be missed for a long time.”
Pratt also taught physical education for 46 years. The Bridgeport, Connecticut, native was a coach and referee in several sports.
She was inducted into the Boston University Hall of Fame and Boston Garden Hall of Fame.
Mixed feelings around early NHL draft
The NFL's successful virtual draft and uncertainty surrounding the resumption of hockey this season have raised the possibility of an NHL draft held before the Stanley Cup Final.
After postponing its draft scheduled for June 26-27 in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the NHL is considering having it earlier in June with the season in an indefinite suspension. There are mixed feelings among executives about the idea, ranging from frustration to begrudging acceptance.
“We’re just going to try to prepare as though it’s going to happen,” Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said. “It’s not going to be normal regardless of what it is, so we’re fine with whatever is decided.”
Unlike the NFL, which held its draft as usual in the middle of its offseason, the NHL would face several wrinkles going forward with a draft held before the season is complete: Teams would not be able to trade players, there would be a lack of clarity over next year's salary cap and the draft order could be determined before all games are played.
It would put hockey back in the spotlight for a couple of days. It would also create plenty of headaches for those involved.
“I have not talked to one GM who likes it, and I talk to almost all of them,” agent Allan Walsh said Thursday.
A week after the league sent a memo to teams outlining its proposal, Deputy NHL Commissioner Bill Daly on Friday said a decision has not made on the timing of the draft. GMs have asked for a month's notice before holding a draft.
“My thought is: Why would you do that? Why do you need to do that?" Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman said on Fox Sports Detroit. "I haven’t heard a good reason why we should do it prior to the end of the season if we do conclude the season over the course of the summer.”
Colleges thrown for big losses in sports budget crunch
MINNEAPOLIS — With the end of this virus-disrupted school year drawing nearer, a predictably bleak financial outlook for major college sports has emerged from the budgeting process.
The West Virginia athletic department announced Friday a projected $5 million shortfall, with pay cuts for coaches and staffers queued up in response.
There's a $4 million deficit in the Minnesota athletic department's forecast for the fiscal year ending June 30, and athletic director Mark Coyle said Friday “no doubt, everything is on the table” for cost-savings consideration. High earners there have already agreed to pay cuts and hiring and spending freezes have been enacted, but future measures like travel reduction could also lead to the elimination of sports programs.
The cancellation of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament cost schools a collective $375 million. Minnesota's athletic department is bracing for a $75 million loss of expected revenue in the worst-case scenario of no fall sports and thus no televised football games. Games played without fans admitted projects to a $30 million drop in revenue. The best-case scenario of campus reopening in the fall and sports played as scheduled would bring an estimated $10 million hit. Those figures don’t account for reduced expenses in travel and other areas due to the pandemic.
“We’re not alone in this situation,” deputy AD and chief financial officer Rhonda McFarland told the board. “There are only a handful of athletic departments that could manage a $30 million loss and likely very few that would survive $75 million reduction in revenue. That is the nature of the national landscape at this time.”