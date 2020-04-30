Sports on TV
Horse Racing
- 4 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
- 4 p.m. — Trackside Live!, NBCSN
MLB
- 10 p.m. — MLB The Show: Players League, Quarterfinals, FS1
- 11 p.m. — MLB The Show: Players League, Quarterfinals, FS1
Little League World Series canceled for 1st time
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — This year's Little League World Series and the championship tournaments in six other Little League divisions have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Little League President Stephen Keener announced the cancellations in a Facebook Live broadcast Thursday afternoon from league headquarters in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, saying it would be “impossible” to hold the events amid ongoing restrictions on large gatherings and travel.
The Little League World Series has been held every August since 1947 and had never been canceled before. Next year was to be the 75th playing of the tournament; that milestone has been pushed back to 2022.
“Let me tell the folks in all those communities and all the sites where we have regional qualifying tournaments how disappointed we are to have to do this, but it was inevitable,” Keener said. “It would be irresponsible and impossible to bring teams and thousands of people from all over the world into the community of Williamsport as well as those six other communities that have been such great friends and supporters of ours over the years.”
He added that travel restrictions would make it equally impossible to hold qualifying tournaments for international teams and to bring those teams safely to the United States.
Little League has not, however, called off the 2020 regular season. Keener said there was reason for optimism that teams could play this spring and summer, depending on restrictions in states and localities.
USCA softball players earn academic honors
Six USC Aiken softball players have been named to the Peach Belt Conference all-academic team, as announced by the league office.
Caroline Cockrell, Holly Daum, Maci Hutto, Katelyn Powell, Kathleen St. Peter and Courtney Strauss have been named to the team.
Cockrell, a junior from North Augusta, has a 3.644 GPA in biology. Daum, a sophomore from Laurel, Maryland, carries a 3.383 GPA in sociology. Hutto, a junior from Aiken, sports a 3.431 GPA in nursing. Powell, a junior from Charleston, has a 3.923 GPA in early childhood education. St. Peter, a senior from Spring Lake, North Carolina, earned a 3.712 GPA in exercise science. Strauss, a senior from North Augusta, has a 3.632 GPA in business.
Bengals release Dalton, clearing way for No. 1 pick Burrow
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals cleared the way for Joe Burrow to lead the team by releasing quarterback Andy Dalton, who holds several of the franchise's passing records but couldn't lead Cincinnati deep into the playoffs.
The move Thursday gives Dalton, who had a year left on his deal, a chance to compete for a job with another team.
It also clears the way for Burrow to start fresh on a team that hasn't won a playoff game since the 1990 season, the fifth-longest stretch of futility in NFL history.
Dalton led Cincinnati to its best stretch of playoff appearances – five straight from 2011-15 – but couldn't get that elusive win. As the offensive line deteriorated and top receiver A.J. Green sustained a series of injuries, Dalton's results suffered, too.
When Cincinnati drafted Burrow first overall last week, the question was whether the Bengals would keep Dalton for the final year on his contract and use him to mentor the rookie, or let him try to win a starting job with another team.
Dalton, 32, holds Bengals career records for touchdown passes (204) and completions (2,757), surpassing Ken Anderson – who also wore No. 14 – for both marks. He also holds club marks for career passer rating (87.5) and games with 300 yards passing. His 24 game-winning drives also are the most by a Bengals quarterback.