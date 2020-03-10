Pacers take down Royals in first-ever meeting
The USC Aiken baseball team recorded a 6-3 victory over Queens on Tuesday in the first-ever meeting between the two programs.
Luke Leisenring led the Pacers (11-8) offensively with four hits, including a double. Jackson Hannon had three hits, including a triple. Jeff Cyr and Scott Huntley had two hits apiece.
On the mound, Jacob Boyd for the start and worked four innings, striking out five. Jacob Rye (2-1) threw 2⅓ innings, notching two strikeouts and picking up the win. Adam Hane worked 1⅔ innings with two strikeouts. Henry Cartrett came in for the ninth and earned the save.
USCA led 4-1 through six innings, but Queens cut the cap to 4-3 in the seventh. The Pacers answered with two runs of their own on a Cyr double for a 6-3 lead.
The Pacers return to action at 6 p.m. Wednesday when they host Emmanuel.
Report: No illegal meds in deaths of horses at Santa Anita
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A report released Tuesday by the California Horse Racing Board on a spate of horse deaths at Santa Anita found that no illegal medications were used on the animals and 39% percent of the 23 fatalities occurred on surfaces affected by wet weather.
The long-awaited report focused on 23 deaths as a result of racing or training between Dec. 30, 2018, and March 31, 2019. The fatalities roiled the industry and led track owner The Stronach Group to institute several reforms involving safety and medication.
The report found that 19 of 22 horses' catastrophic musculoskeletal injuries (CMI) included proximal sesamoid bone fractures, which are related to racing and training intensity. Twenty-one of those 22 cases showed “evidence of pre-existing pathology” that is presumed to be associated with high exercise intensity, which predisposes horses with CMI to catastrophic injury.
Other key findings in the report were that several trainers said they felt pressured to run their horses, although “none blamed the track itself for any fatality,” and there was no evidence of animal welfare violations.
Seven more fatalities at Santa Anita from April 1 through June 23, 2019, were not included in the report.
Among the recommendations in the 77-page report are to establish strict criteria for canceling racing based on weather; to require continuing education for trainers; and to seek industry support for research into sesamoid bone and fetlock injuries, which caused the majority of the fatalities.
The report details all 23 horses' cases, with notes about their veterinarian history and a list of possible contributing factors. The names of horses, trainers, owners, jockeys and veterinarians were withheld because investigative reports, vet reports and necropsy reports are confidential under California law.
The report said seven complaints will be filed alleging violation of failure to turn in daily vet reports, and three complaints will be filed alleging training without a proper license.
The racing board said it issued more than 70 subpoenas to trainers and vets for documents, while over 100 interviews with trainers, jockeys and vets were conducted.
Ivy League cancels basketball tournaments due to coronavirus
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The Ivy League on Tuesday canceled its men's and women's basketball tournaments because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus.
The four-team tournaments were scheduled to be played Friday through Sunday at Lavietes Pavilion in Cambridge. The Ivy League instead will award its automatic NCAA Tournament bids to the regular-season champions, the Princeton women and Yale men.
The tournaments are the first at the Division I basketball level to be canceled by the coronavirus outbreak.
Conference tournaments have been going on all over the country since last week at venues big and small. Most of the biggest conferences such as the Big Ten and Southeastern Conference begin their men's tournaments this week at large arenas in major cities.
The NCAA men's and women's Division I Tournaments begin next week. The NCAA has said it plans to play its games at the planned sites as scheduled with no adjustments to fan access but is monitoring the situation.
The Ivy League also announced Tuesday it will limit spectators at all other sporting events for the rest of the spring season.
The Providence, Rhode Island-based league said the decision was made in “accordance with the guidance of public health and medical professionals to discourage and limit large gatherings on campuses in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.”