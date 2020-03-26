Globetrotters great Curly Neal dies at 77
Fred “Curly” Neal, the dribbling wizard who entertained millions with the Harlem Globetrotters for parts of three decades, has died. He was 77.
The Globetrotters said Neal died in his home outside of Houston on Thursday morning.
“We have lost one of the most genuine human beings the world has ever known,” Globetrotters general manager Jeff Munn said in a statement on Twitter. “Curly’s basketball skill was unrivaled by most, and his warm heart and huge smile brought joy to families worldwide.”
Neal played for the Globetrotters from 1963-85, appearing in more than 6,000 games in 97 countries for the exhibition team known for its combination of comedy and athleticism. He became one of five Globetrotters to have his jersey retired when his No. 22 was lifted to the rafters during a special ceremony at Madison Square Garden in 2008.
Neal was a crowd favorite with his trademark shaved head, infectious smile and ability to dribble circles around would-be defenders. He was a key player during the Globetrotters' most popular era in the ‘70s and ’80s, appearing on TV shows and specials like “The Ed Sullivan Show,” “Love Boat” and "Gilligan's Island."
Neal and the Globetrotters also appeared in numerous TV commercials, episodes of “Scooby-Doo” and had their own cartoon series.
“Hard to express how much joy Curly Neal brought to my life growing up. RIP to a legend,” Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr tweeted.
Neal was a star high school player in Greensboro, North Carolina, and led Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte to the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association title after averaging 23 points per game as a senior. He was inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame in a 2008 class that included North Carolina coach Roy Williams.
Neal also was inducted into the Globetrotters' Legends ring in 1993 and continued to make appearances for them as an “Ambassador of Goodwill.”
NFL draft staying in April as scheduled
NEW YORK — Commissioner Roger Goodell told NFL teams on Thursday that the draft will go on as originally scheduled for next month.
The draft will still take place April 23-25. It was originally scheduled for a big outdoor production in Las Vegas, but those plans were scrapped because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a memo obtained by The Associated Press, Goodell said that “public health conditions are highly uncertain” and there was no guarantee of significant improvement by moving it to a later date as reasons for not moving the date of the draft.
The draft, which has become a huge extravaganza since leaving New York in 2015, will be scaled down and “televised in a way that reflects current conditions.”
Prospects and their families will not be at the draft. It is possible the draft will more resemble a studio TV show.
Even without the big party on the Strip, the draft should still draw considerable attention and TV ratings while the rest of the sports world is largely shut down because of the coronavirus.
Goodell instructed the 32 teams to close their facilities to all but a select few employees on Wednesday. On Thursday, he told teams to plan to conduct draft operations outside of team facilities and with the ability to talk to other teams as well as draft headquarters.
Finalists named for national prep hoops POY
Evan Mobley of California, Cade Cunningham of Texas and Emoni Bates of Michigan were named the finalists Thursday for Gatorade's national player of the year in high school basketball.
Mobley is ranked as No. 1 high school senior in the country, using 247 Sports’ composite rankings of recruits. Cunningham is ranked second in the senior class.
The 6-foot-11 Mobley attends Temecula Rancho Christian in California and is headed to Southern California.
The 6-6 Cunningham is from Texas and attends Montverde Academy in Florida. He has signed to play at Oklahoma State next season. The reigning Nike EYBL MVP, Cunningham was in North Augusta last summer to compete at Peach Jam as a member of the 17U Texas Titans. He averaged 21.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists over six games at Peach Jam.
Bates, a sophomore from Ypsilanti Lincoln High School in Michigan, is regarded as one of the top prep basketball players of any class. Bates was also in action at Peach Jam, where he averaged 32.2 points and 10 rebounds per game for Bates Fundamentals in the E15 pool.
The 6-9 guard could potentially be selected with the No. 1 pick overall in two years if, as expected, the NBA and its players lower the minimum age for entering the draft from 19 to 18.