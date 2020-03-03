USCA baseball, softball make schedule changes
Due to possible inclement weather, USC Aiken has announced schedule changes to the home baseball and softball games.
The baseball game against Queens will be postponed. It will instead be played at 6 p.m. March 10. The softball doubleheader against Newberry has been postponed. A make-up date has not been set.
Olympic minister: Tokyo Games can be any time in 2020
TOKYO (AP) — Japan's Olympic minister said Tuesday the contract to hold the Tokyo Games only specifies the event has to be held during 2020.
Seiko Hashimoto's response to a question in the upper house of parliament implies the Olympics could be held later in the year and would not have to start on July 24 as planned. The Paralympics open on Aug. 25.
The Tokyo Olympics are being threatened by a fast-spreading virus that has been blamed for 12 deaths in Japan and has shut down most schools, sports competitions and Olympic-related events in the country. The virus that started in China has been detected in at least 70 countries, with more than 90,000 cases and 3,100 deaths reported.
“The IOC has the right to cancel the games only if they are not held during 2020,” Hashimoto told parliament. “This can be interpreted to mean the games can be postponed as long as they are held during the calendar year.”
However, the suggestion of a possible change of plan was quickly batted back at a meeting of the International Olympic Committee's executive board in Switzerland.
“We are going to have the games on the 24th of July,” IOC spokesman Mark Adams said at a briefing.
IOC President Thomas Bach and Tokyo organizers have repeatedly said they expect the Olympics to open on schedule. Others have suggested the spreading virus could force cancellation, postponement or moving events to other cities.
The IOC issued a statement earlier Tuesday expressing “full commitment to the success of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, taking place from July 24 to Aug. 9, 2020."
Bach then made the unusual move of stepping out from the first day of a two-day meeting at IOC headquarters in Lausanne to make a statement.
“I would like to encourage all the athletes to continue their preparation for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 with great confidence and with full steam,” he said.
Bach also praised a panel created last month that brings together the WHO, public authorities in Japan, and Olympic officials in Tokyo and Lausanne.
In an interview last week with only Japanese media, Bach had declined to “fuel the flames of speculation” about reports of cancellation or postponement.
Hashimoto was asked if she believed the Olympics should be held even if the coronavirus outbreak is worse than it is now.
“We are making the utmost effort so that we don’t have to face that situation," she said.
Kotsar leads Gamecocks over Bulldogs
COLUMBIA (AP) — South Carolina forward Maik Kotsar scored 20 points on his Senior Night and pushed the Gamecocks to an 83-71 win over Mississippi State on Tuesday.
The Gamecocks (18-12, 10-7 Southeastern Conference) clinched their fourth winning conference season in five years and breathed life into their flagging NCAA Tournament hopes, which nearly flatlined after Saturday’s loss at Alabama. The Bulldogs (19-11, 10-7) saw a two-game winning streak snapped.
South Carolina is still in contention for a top-four finish in the SEC, which would be its fourth in five years, but needs help from Florida, to which it would lose a tiebreaker. Kotsar, A.J. Lawson and Keyshawn Bryant, who threw down two highlight-reel dunks among his 12 points, helped keep the Gamecocks in range.
South Carolina took control with a 20-0 first-half run, but Mississippi State responded with a 25-9 run to make it a two-point game at halftime. But with SEC Player of the Year candidate Reggie Perry hampered with foul trouble and Kotsar anchoring the Gamecocks’ offense, South Carolina pulled away in the second half.
Tyson Carter led the Bulldogs with 24 points, including 10 straight in one second-half stretch.
Spurs win with Duncan as head coach
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 21 points, and the San Antonio Spurs gave Tim Duncan his first victory as an acting head coach with a 104-103 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night.
Spurs longtime coach Gregg Popovich missed the game while dealing with “personal business,” according to the team. Popovich is expected to return to the bench for Friday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets.
The team would not say if Popovich made the trip to Charlotte.
Terry Rozier had 20 points and P.J. Washington added 19 with five 3-pointers for the Hornets.
Duncan was mostly mild-mannered on the bench, not showing much emotion as the game progressed.
However, he challenged a charge call by Derrick White with 9:09 left in the fourth quarter, but the play was not overturned.