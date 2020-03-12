Biddle, Jackets win at Battle of the Dam
South Aiken freshman Cameron Biddle won the individual title and North Augusta's boys' golf team won the team portion of the Battle of the Dam in Lexington.
Biddle won by six strokes at 1 over after rounds of 72 and 71. North Augusta's Trey Stallings (73-76) and Lexington's Mavrick Mullinax (73-76) tied for second at 7 over.
The Yellow Jackets' Matthew Baxley (75-76) shared fourth place at 9 over, and Bear Smoker (87-75) tied for 12th at 20 over to help lead North Augusta to the championship.
The Jackets finished with a team score of 636, four shots clear of Byrnes. South Aiken finished fifth at 655, and Aiken was ninth at 713.
Miles Eubanks (77-83) joined Biddle in the top 10 for the T-Breds at 18 over. Aiken's Nolan Skiff (81-78) tied for eighth at 17 over to lead the Hornets.
USCA softball drops 2 at Columbus State
COLUMBUS, Ga. — The USC Aiken softball team lost a pair of games Thursday at Columbus State by scores of 9-1 and 3-0.
Four different Pacers (16-10, 0-4 Peach Belt Conference) had a hit apiece in the first game. Caroline Cockrell (11-4) struck out six batters but allowed nine runs (eight earned) on 13 hits in 5⅔ innings.
USCA was limited to three hits in the second game. Tracy Truesdale (3-5) allowed three runs on four hits and struck out two batters in six innings pitched.
Jazz' Gobert apologizes for 'careless' behavior
(AP) — Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert – the first NBA player to test positive for the coronavirus, which prompted the NBA to suspend the season – confirmed his status and apologized Thursday for joking about the pandemic earlier in the week. “I was careless and make no excuse," Gobert said in an Instagram post.
Teammate Donovan Mitchell also tested positive, though that was not known until early Thursday. Jazz players, staff and some beat writers covering the team were tested Wednesday night in Oklahoma City, where Utah was to play the Thunder in a game that was called off moments before tipoff once word about Gobert's positive test was received.
It started as a joke: Before leaving a media session at shootaround in Salt Lake City on Monday in advance of a game against Detroit, Gobert touched all the tape recorders that were placed before him on a table, devices that reporters who cover the Jazz were using.
“You know, there's not much we can do right now," Gobert said in that session when asked about how teams are dealing with the virus. And a minute or so later, before he ran out a side door, he touched all the recorders.
It isn’t so funny now – not with two Jazz players now having tested positive for the virus, and with a league on edge. It is not known if Gobert is responsible for Mitchell contracting the virus or vice versa.
“I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis … mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment," Gobert wrote. “The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected."