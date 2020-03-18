Falcons agree to deal with OLB Fowler
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons and Dante Fowler have agreed to a $48 million, three-year contract, reuniting the outside linebacker with one of his coaches in college.
The 25-year-old Fowler played college ball at the University of Florida. When he was a freshman in 2012, Falcons coach Dan Quinn was the Gators' defensive coordinator.
Fowler was a first-round pick by Jacksonville in 2015. He set a career high with 11½ sacks for the Los Angeles Rams in 2019. He set another career high by starting 14 of his 16 games.
Fowler celebrated the new deal on his Twitter account when he referred to the Falcons' slogan by writing “#Rise Up!! Let's go baby!!”
Fowler will be expected to replace Vic Beasley Jr. as the team's top pass-rusher. Beasley agreed to a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans.
Panthers release Reid after contract extension
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers have released Eric Reid just 13 months after giving the veteran safety a three-year, $22 million contract extension.
Panthers general manager Marty Hurney gave a new contract in February of 2019 that included a $9 million signing bonus. The decision to release Reid means the Panthers will be on the hook for $5 million in dead money.
“It’s been a pleasure Carolina!,” Reid said on Twitter. “I enjoyed my time and the support I received from the fans, media, teammates, and staff there will be remembered. Looking forward to furthering my career in another city!”
The Panthers have other options at safety.
The team re-signed safety Tre Boston to a three-year, $18 million contract on Tuesday. They also agreed to terms with free agent safety Juston Burris from the Browns earlier this week.
The 28-year-old Reid started 29 games over the past two seasons for the Panthers and had 201 tackles, five sacks and one interception.
Kansas men finish No. 1 in AP poll
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas coach Bill Self has spent much of the past week mulling ways to commemorate one of the more remarkable seasons in the school's proud basketball history, one that began with off-the-court distractions too numerous to count and ended in the unprecedented cancellation of the NCAA Tournament.
The Jayhawks can start by celebrating their finish atop the final Top 25 from The Associated Press.
The regular-season Big 12 champions, who were 28-3 when the season abruptly ended after the first day of the conference tournament last week, received 63 of 65 first-place votes from a national media panel in balloting released Wednesday. That easily outdistanced No. 2 Gonzaga and No. 3 Dayton, each of which received a first-place vote.
“Nobody in America had a better season than we did,” Self said. “How do you give credit to that effort and have it be recognized? And I don't know exactly how we do it. Do we do it within our own fan base? Do we do it within podcasts or whatnot? Whatever we've come up with so far pales in comparison to the accolades they deserve.”
Tennis tours stop until June; rankings frozen
The ATP and WTA professional tennis tours suspended all competition through at least June 7 because of the new coronavirus pandemic and froze their rankings Wednesday "until further notice."
In a rare joint statement by the men's and women's tours, they announced that the entire clay-court circuit "will not be held as scheduled" – a day after the start of the French Open, also played on that surface, was postponed from May to September.
The French tennis federation's go-it-alone decision to pick new dates and reschedule the beginning of its clay-court Grand Slam tournament for one week after the end of the hard-court U.S. Open in New York prompted some shade from the fractured sport's other governing bodies.
"Now is not a time to act unilaterally, but in unison," the ATP-WTA statement said. "All decisions related to the impact of the coronavirus require appropriate consultation and review with the stakeholders in the game."
It went on to say that is "a view that is shared by" the ATP, WTA, International Tennis Federation and the groups that run the U.S. Open, Wimbledon and Australian Open – the three non-French Grand Slam tournaments.
As of now, the next major championship on the tennis calendar is Wimbledon, which is scheduled to start in England on June 29.