SRP Park announces temporary closures
NORTH AUGUSTA — The Augusta GreenJackets' front office, SRP Park box office and The Hive Pro Shop will be closed to the public until further notice, according to a tweet Monday from the GreenJackets and SRP Park.
Fans can still shop online at www.hiveproshop.com. For general questions, contact info@greenjacketsbaseball.com.
Once available, more information will be available on the GreenJackets' and SRP Park's social media pages and at www.greenjacketsbaseball.com.
NFL draft on schedule, no public events in Vegas
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL will proceed with its draft but without public events next month in Las Vegas. It's not yet clear, however, if the draft itself will be held in the city.
Commissioner Roger Goodell said Monday the draft will take place April 23-25 as scheduled, but under a modified format still being developed. The draft will be televised regardless of its venue or format.
“In consideration of current information related to COVID-19 and guidance from medical experts such as the CDC, and in coordination with public authorities in Nevada and the city of Las Vegas, the NFL will modify its plans” the league said in a statement.
The NFL says it is exploring “innovative options" for how the process will be handled and will provide that information as it becomes available.
"This decision reflects our foremost priority: the health and safety of all fans and citizens," Goodell said. "While this outcome is disappointing both to the NFL and to the Las Vegas community, we look forward to partnering with the Raiders, the city of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for a future NFL draft as well as evaluating opportunities for other major NFL events in Las Vegas in the future, including the Super Bowl."
IOC official: No deadline for Olympic decision
SYDNEY (AP) — The leader of the IOC’s coordination commission for the Tokyo Olympics said there is no May deadline to cancel the games and he remains confident the event will go ahead despite sports coming to a virtual standstill globally amid the coronavirus outbreak.
John Coates, who will have to go into government-mandated self-isolation when he returns to Australia this week from Olympic business in Europe, told the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper: “It’s all proceeding to start on the 24th of July.”
Dick Pound, a former IOC vice president, said in an interview with The Associated Press last month that the end of May loomed as a possible deadline for the IOC to make a call on the Tokyo Olympics.
But Coates, an IOC vice president and head of the Australian Olympic Committee, told the paper in a telephone interview from Switzerland that the IOC didn’t recognize the deadline and he thought Pound had backed away from it, too.
“It’s never been the IOC’s position. It was Dick’s idea. There is four months to go,” Coates told the newspaper on Monday.
NHL pushes back timeline on resumption of season
(AP) — The NHL is pushing back the possibility of resuming its season by several weeks, if not a month or more.
The league and NHL Players' Association told players Monday they can go home — even out of North America — and must self-isolate through March 27 while the season is on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic. But the NHL also cautioned that it will not be able to even provide guidance on the potential reopening of team practices for another 45 days, which could push any potential return to play into May.
The new directives come on the heels of the CDC's recommendation against gatherings of 50 or more people in the U.S. for the next eight weeks. The NHL said “depending on world developments," consideration will be given to reopening facilities after the self-quarantine period ends in late March but practices for the 31 teams would not happen late April — at the earliest.
“I think in light of the CDC recommendations, it's hard to foresee that we're looking at much happening here in March or even April, in my opinion,” agent Jay Grossman said.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and NHLPA executive director Don Fehr each said Friday he was not aware of any player testing positive for coronavirus.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver last week said his league's hiatus would likely last at least a month. After saying last week the season was on “pause,” Bettman had not put a time frame on when the NHL might resume play.
“The pause will be until it’s appropriate and prudent and safe to start back up,” Bettman said last week. “Nobody knows how long the hiatus may be. Nobody, even the medical community, can predict it with certainty.”