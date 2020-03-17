Panthers moving on from Newton
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers are parting ways with Cam Newton and quickly working to find his replacement.
Carolina general manager Marty Hurney said Tuesday via Twitter the team is giving the 31-year-old quarterback permission to seek a trade — although the former league MVP responded by saying he never requested one.
“Every year difficult decisions are made and they are never easy,” Hurney said. "We have been working with Cam and his agent to find the best fit for him moving forward and he will always be a Carolina Panther in our hearts.”
Newton was quick to respond to the Panthers on social media, saying he didn't ask for the trade.
“Stop the word play!!” Newton tweeted. “I never asked for it!! There is no dodging this one; I love the Panthers to death and will always love you guys!! Please do not try and play me or manipulate the narrative and act like I wanted this: You forced me into this.”
The Panthers appear to have their sights on Teddy Bridgewater as a replacement for Newton. The team is in negotiations with the free agent quarterback from the Saints, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because negotiations are ongoing and signings cannot be announced until Wednesday.
Brady leaving Patriots, says 'football journey' is elsewhere
For two decades, Tom Brady was the face of the Patriots, and even of the NFL. When he turns 43 in August, his home address no longer will be in New England.
The six-time Super Bowl champion plans to keep playing. But the centerpiece of the Patriots’ dynasty, the most successful quarterback in league history, says he is leaving the only pro team he has ever known.
Brady posted Tuesday on social media “my football journey will take place elsewhere.”
The comments were the first to indicate the Patriots icon would leave New England. Statements later by team owner Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick made it clear that Brady's remarkable stint there is over.
In a two-part message, Brady thanked the Patriots and the fans and said “FOREVER A PATRIOT.”
“I don't know what my football future holds, but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and my career,” he wrote. “Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM experiences.”
The one-year contract Brady signed before last season expires Wednesday afternoon, and his agent could negotiate a deal with another team on Tuesday, though it can't be official yet. He will count $13.5 million toward New England's salary cap due to the signing bonus money he received in 2019. Brady is expected to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Durant among 4 Nets to test positive for new coronavirus
NEW YORK — Four Brooklyn Nets players, including Kevin Durant, have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total to seven known players in the NBA.
The Nets did not name the players Tuesday, but Durant confirmed he was one of them to The Athletic, saying: “Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this.”
The Nets announced that one player is exhibiting symptoms, while the other three are asymptomatic. All four players have been isolated and are under the care of team physicians.
“The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible,” the Nets said in a statement.
Brooklyn last played on March 10 in Los Angeles, beating the Lakers. The Nets were then to face the Golden State Warriors two nights later in San Francisco – a game that was to be played without fans – before the NBA season was suspended after Utah's Rudy Gobert tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell and Detroit's Christian Wood are the other players who have tested positive.