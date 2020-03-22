Blue Jays president expects 4-week spring training
TORONTO (AP) — With no sign of when training camps can resume, Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro says he thinks Major League Baseball would need at least a month of workouts and exhibition games before regular season play can begin.
Opening day has been postponed until at least mid-May because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Knowing that so many players are not even having any access to throwing at all or hitting at all, but most importantly just throwing, and probably limited access to just training and exercise, it’s hard to imagine we could get ready in less than four weeks,” Shapiro said in a teleconference with Toronto reporters.
Shapiro cautioned that training camps aren’t likely to reopen for some time yet.
“I do think that we’re, by and large, waiting for some sort of flattening of the curve and recognition that we have done our best to limit the strain on the healthcare system and the economic system,” he said. “Until that time, the exact outcome and impact on our schedule, and all of the corresponding business that cascades off that, really can’t be determined.
“It certainly looks like we are not dealing with days and likely not weeks, but closer to months," he said.
Speaking from his Toronto home, where he and his family are isolating themselves, Shapiro said he expects negotiations between Major League Baseball and the players' union on an industry-wide plan to compensate players for missed games to conclude “in the next 24 to 48 hours.”
All but three of Toronto’s major league players have left the team’s spring training site in Dunedin, Florida. Those that remain are South Korean left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu, Japanese right-hander Shun Yamaguchi and right-hander Rafael Dolis, who is from the Dominican Republic.
Former Real Madrid president dies from coronavirus
MADRID — Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz died Saturday from the new coronavirus, his family said. He was 76.
Sanz had been in intensive care since the beginning of the week while being treated for the virus.
Sanz presided over Madrid from 1995 until 2000, leading the club to two European titles, a Spanish league title and a Spanish Super Cup title.
Under Sanz, Madrid ended a 32-year drought in Europe by winning its seventh European trophy in 1998.
Madrid said Sanz was survived by his wife, Mari Luz, and five children.
More than 24,000 people have been infected with the virus in Spain, with nearly 1,400 deaths.
Panthers add Cooper, Burris
The Carolina Panthers signed free agent wide receiver Pharoh Cooper to a one-year contract and safety Juston Burris to a two-year deal.
Cooper, a former South Carolina Gamecock, was an All-Pro returner for the Los Angeles Rams in 2017 with 932 yards and a touchdown on 34 kickoff returns to lead the NFL with an average of 27.4 yards per return. He also racked up 399 yards on 32 punt returns.
The 25-year-old Cooper is still developing as a wideout, though. He had a career-high 25 receptions for 243 yards and a touchdown in 12 games last season with Arizona. He also returned 25 kickoffs for 561 yards (22.4 yards per return) and 17 punts for 129 yards.
Burris has played in 52 career games with 11 starts, totaling 58 tackles, 14 passes defensed, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one sack in four NFL seasons with the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns. Last season he had a career-high 30 tackles for Cleveland and two interceptions.