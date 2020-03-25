MLB airing 30 classic games digitally Thursday
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball will air 30 games across its digital platforms Thursday, giving fans plenty of hardball to choose from on an opening day postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.
With its season delayed until at least mid-May, MLB will air one memorable game for each franchise on its YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages. All games will be streamed on MLB.com.
The list includes Dave Roberts’ series-shifting stolen base for the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 of the 2003 AL Championship Series, the Chicago Cubs ending their championship drought in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series, and perfect games by Félix Hernández and Mark Buehrle.
MLB Network plans to broadcast classic opening day games throughout the day, including Derek Jeter’s debut in 1996, and SiriusXM also plans to carry memorable season openers. ESPN2 is airing a Home Run Derby marathon starting with Pete Alonso’s impressive show from last summer.
The Braves' Game 3 win over the Dodgers in the 2018 National League Division Series will air at 3:05 p.m. and will also be available on the Las Mayores (@LasMayores) Twitter account.
Goodell orders all NFL team facilities closed for 2 weeks
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has instructed the 32 teams to close their facilities to all but a select few employees by 6 p.m. Wednesday.
In a memo to the teams, Goodell said the restrictions meant as a safeguard against the new coronavirus will be in force until at least April 8, when the league will re-evaluate, using advice from medical experts and health authorities.
The NFL has gotten some pushback for not postponing the draft scheduled for April 23-25 while the rest of the sports world is largely shut down. Several teams have suggested there could be a competitive disadvantage in keeping those dates and have cited the inability to perform physical exams on draft prospects. But the draft remains on schedule and the league is developing a new format because it has scrapped the public events set for Las Vegas.
Goodell told the teams only the following employees can be at team facilities for the next two weeks:
—Trainers or doctors who are providing ongoing medical treatment to players.
—Directors of facilities, security personnel and independent contracts who maintain physical security of the facilities.
—Technology personnel necessary to maintain security and operational capabilities of a team's IT network that enables remote work by team staff.
“During this time,” Goodell wrote, “clubs are free to conduct all normal business operations, including signing players, evaluating draft-eligible prospects, selling tickets and other activities to prepare for the 2020 season.”
Dayton's Toppin heading to NBA
Dayton's Obi Toppin is headed to the NBA after leading the Flyers to a 29-2 record and No. 3 ranking as a redshirt sophomore.
Toppin tweeted his decision Wednesday, a day after he was honored as The Associated Press' men's college basketball player of the year. The Flyers' Anthony Grant was voted coach of the year.
“Thank you Flyer Nation. Love you always,” Toppin tweeted.
Toppin, who was a late bloomer in high school and didn't get much recruiting notice, led the way in one of Dayton's greatest seasons. He averaged 20 points and 7.5 rebounds and punctuated each game with a variety of dunks.
The 6-foot-9 forward was a unanimous choice for the AP All-America first team. He beat Iowa's Luke Garza for player of the year honors.
Toppin shot 63% from the field, with his signature dunk moves gaining national attention. He also shot 39% from beyond the arc, showing a complete game that will likely make him a potential first-round pick in the NBA draft.
He became the face of a program that rallied a city shaken by tornadoes and a mass shooting in the past year.
The Flyers' only losses came in overtime to Kansas and Colorado. They swept through the Atlantic 10 season and were positioned for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament before it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Dayton's No. 3 finish matched its best in the final AP poll – the Flyers also were No. 3 in 1956.
Toppin and Grant became only the second duo to sweep the AP's top postseason awards in the last 40 seasons. St. Joseph’s Jameer Nelson and Phil Martelli won player and coach honors in 2004.
Three Dayton players have been first-round NBA picks: John Horan in 1955, Jim Paxson Sr. in 1956, and his son Jim in 1979. The elder Paxson was the third overall pick.
Washington State safety Beekman found dead
PULLMAN, Wash. — A Washington State football player was found dead in his apartment by an officer who responded to a call for help involving "breathing problems,'' Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins said Wednesday.
Jenkins said there were no signs of foul play and that the Whitman County coroner will determine the cause of death for 22-year-old Bryce Beekman, the senior defensive back who was found Tuesday afternoon. The Associated Press made several attempts to contact the coroner's office for comment early Wednesday but no one answered the phone.
“We are in shock with the news of Bryce’s passing,” Washington State athletic director Pat Chun said in a statement. “Bryce was a tremendous young man, great teammate and will be missed by all. We send our deepest condolences and prayers to the Beekman family and his many friends.”
Beekman started all 13 games last season for Washington State after transferring from Arizona Western College. He finished fifth on the team with 60 tackles and one interception. He was expected to be part of an experienced Washington State secondary going into this season.
First-year Washington State coach Nick Rolovich informed the team of Beekman's passing on Tuesday night.
“My relationship with Bryce was still in its early stages, but I knew him to be a wonderful young man,” Rolovich said. “He was always positive and well respected amongst his teammates. My heart goes out to his family and friends.”
Teammates took to social media to express their sadness and condolences. Washington State's program is barely two years removed from the suicide of quarterback Tyler Hilinski in January 2018.
“Cherish your loved ones. Every second matters,” wrote offensive lineman Liam Ryan.
In a conference call with reporters Tuesday prior to learning of Beekman's death, Rolovich said the majority of players had stayed in their hometowns following spring break. Washington State has moved to an online/remote learning platform in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Spring football practice, originally scheduled to start this week, has been postponed.
But Rolovich said a few players had returned to Pullman.