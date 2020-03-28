Clemson QB Lawrence restarts virus fundraising
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his girlfriend have restarted their efforts to raise money for those affected by the new coronavirus.
They announced their decision Saturday on social media.
The two had set up a GoFundMe page earlier this week until told by Clemson compliance officials the site violated NCAA rules against using an athlete's name, image and likeness for crowd funding. But the NCAA said Tuesday that Lawrence and other athletes could use such sites to raise money in this case.
Lawrence's girlfriend, Marissa Mowry, is a soccer player at Anderson University, about 15 miles from Clemson's campus.
They created the “Trevor Lawrence and Marissa Mowry COVID-19 Relief Fund” designed to provide direct assistance to families affected by the pandemic.
IndyCar goes iRacing as latest series to offer fans content
IndyCar followed the lead of NASCAR and other racing series in throwing together something – anything – to fill the void created when COVID-19 brought sports to a halt. Saturday marked the first of a six-week series of virtual racing to give IndyCar fans content during the coronavirus pandemic.
IndyCar suspended the start of its season 48 hours before the March 15 opener in St. Petersburg, Florida, and on Thursday the Indianapolis 500 was postponed until August.
NASCAR had a successful launch of its iRacing series last Sunday and it was the most-watched televised esports event ever with more than 900,000 viewers. IndyCar couldn’t get a television deal so its inaugural race was streamed online from virtual Watkins Glen International Speedway, the venue decided by fan vote.
YouTube streams from IndyCar and iRacing combined for about 45,000 viewers to watch a virtual race called by NBC Sports' regular booth of Leigh Diffey, Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy. The invocation was done remotely, as was the National Anthem, sung by Chicago Blackhawks regular Jim Cornelison.
The race results were not surprising as the top iRacers led the way. Sage Karam, who turned 25 in March, won the race with no prior experience at Watkins Glen. Felix Rosenqvist, last year's IndyCar top rookie, was second.
The Penske crew of Will Power and McLaughlin were third and fourth, followed by Indy Lights champion Oliver Askew, who is 23.
Juventus, Ronaldo agree to forgo 90M euro in wages
ROME — Cristiano Ronaldo and his Juventus teammates along with coach Maurizio Sarri agreed to forgo 90 million euros ($100 million) in wages on Saturday to help the club during the coronavirus crisis.
The club said the money amounted to four months worth of wages, a third of players' salaries.
The first agreement of its kind in Serie A since play was halted three weeks ago means Ronaldo, the highest-paid player in the Italian league, will give up 10 million euros (more than $11 million).
Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini, who has an economics degree, led the negotiations with the club and fellow players.
Aiming for a record-extending ninth straight Serie A title, Juventus leads the standings by one point from Lazio.
All sports in Italy have been suspended under a nationwide lockdown through April 3 but health experts have said the need to try to contain the COVID-19 will likely last weeks beyond that. League officials have discussed resuming Serie A in May.
Three Juventus players – Daniele Rugani, Blaise Matuidi and Paulo Dybala – have tested positive for COVID-19.