Dayton sweeps AP men's hoops honors
Obi Toppin and Anthony Grant spent the season transforming Dayton from an unranked team that wasn’t even picked to win its conference into one of the nation's best, complete with the most wins in program history.
The pair behind the Flyers' remarkable rise claimed The Associated Press’ top individual honors: Toppin is the men’s college basketball player of the year and Grant is the coach of the year.
Dayton (29-2) went from being picked to finish third in the Atlantic 10 to No. 3 in the final Top 25 poll, matching the program’s best poll finish, first set in 1956. The Flyers went unbeaten in league play and in road games, leaving them positioned to claim a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament that was canceled amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
Now Dayton has its first winners of the AP’s top awards, joining St. Joseph’s in 2004 (with Jameer Nelson and coach Phil Martelli) as the only programs in the past 40 seasons to claim both in the same year.
The 6-foot-9, 220-pound Toppin followed his unanimous selection to the AP All-America first team by appearing on 34 of 65 ballots from Top 25 voters, who submitted ballots after the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament.
Iowa junior Luka Garza was second in the balloting, earning 24 votes after averaging 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Fellow All-Americans Markus Howard of Marquette, Payton Pritchard of Oregon and Udoka Azubuike of Kansas split the remaining votes.
Panthers agree to terms with former Jets WR Anderson
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person familiar with the situation says free agent wide receiver Robby Anderson has agreed to terms on a two-year contract worth $20 million with the Carolina Panthers.
The 26-year-old Anderson becomes the fourth former Temple player to rejoin coach Matt Rhule in Carolina. Rhule was the Owls head coach from 2013-16.
Anderson joins a young Panthers wide receiving group that includes returning starters D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel, adding more speed to an already fast group that will be quarterbacked by Teddy Bridgewater. The Panthers released Cam Newton on Tuesday after nine seasons with the team.
Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2016, Anderson made the Jets roster out of training camp. He established himself as a productive and promising – although inconsistent – receiver during his first four seasons.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Anderson has never had a 1,000-yard season or more than 63 receptions, but he showed marked improvement late last year particularly with contested balls – something that had been a knock on the rail-thin receiver who sometimes struggled against bigger and more physical defensive backs. He finished with 52 catches for 779 yards, both second-best totals for his career, and five touchdowns last season.
Mets star Syndegaard to have Tommy John surgery
NEW YORK — Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard has a torn elbow ligament and needs Tommy John surgery that will keep him out of action this year.
New York medical director Dr. David Altchek will operate Thursday.
“After experiencing discomfort in his elbow before spring training was suspended due to the pandemic, Noah and our health and performance department have been in constant contact,” Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said in a statement Tuesday. “Based on the persistence of his symptoms, Noah underwent a physical examination and MRI that revealed the ligament tear."
Opening day has been postponed until at least mid-May because of the virus outbreak.
Nicknamed Thor, Syndergaard was the No. 2 starter in a strong rotation behind two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom. New York has for now sufficient starters to make up for Syndergaard's absence, with Marcus Stroman, Michael Wacha, Rick Porcello and Steven Matz.
Syndergaard was an All-Star in 2016 when he went 14-9 with a 2.60 ERA but his ERA has climbed to 2.97 in 2017, 3.05 in 2018 and 4.28 last year, when he was 10-8 in 32 starts.