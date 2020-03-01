Tigers take series over Gamecocks
CLEMSON (Post and Courier) — As South Carolina coach Mark Kingston addressed reporters in front of the visitors dugout Sunday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, diagnosing what had gone wrong, Clemson players streamed into the clubhouse, shouting, slapping the top of the home dugout.
"We went into the bottom of the seventh with the lead. We had the momentum," Kingston said. Kool & The Gang's 'Celebration' blared through the stadium. "(It) blew up on us."
Indeed, the complexion of the contest – and the series – had shifted by the end of the seventh. The Tigers poured four runs on the Gamecocks, who could not recover in what turned into a 5-2 Clemson victory.
The Tigers (9-2) won the Friday series opener 7-1 before South Carolina (7-4) struck back Saturday with an 8-5 win. On Sunday, in the first series game outside of Columbia, it was coach Monte Lee's team that scored when it mattered most.
Gamecocks right-hander Daniel Lloyd started the frame by striking out Clemson second baseman Mac Starbuck, but singles from left fielder Elijah Henderson and designated hitter Kier Meredith ended Lloyd's night.
Right-hander Cam Tringali did not fare much better. He hit first baseman Davis Sharpe with a pitch, loading the bases for third baseman Bryar Hawkins, who knotted the game at 2 with a sacrifice fly to center field.
A double from shortstop James Parker scored Meredith, who raised his fist aloft as he crossed home, and Sharpe, who slid into home headfirst and avoided the tag. Catcher Adam Hackenberg then singled home Parker, giving the Tigers a three-run lead they would not relinquish and ending Tringali's outing.
"He's got to throw pitches not in the middle of the plate," Kingston said of Tringali. "He's got a really good fastball. He was up to 94 again today but got to keep that ball down."
The seventh spoiled what had been a solid start from Gamecocks right-hander Brannon Jordan, who surrendered just one hit and one earned run over five innings. His counterpart, Clemson right-hander Spencer Strider, tossed four innings of two-run ball. Strider was relieved by left-hander Mat Clark, who moved to the bullpen this season after starting 11 games last season.
Pacers win series closer over Hurricanes
AMERICUS, Ga. — The University of South Carolina Aiken baseball team picked up a come-from-behind victory Sunday afternoon at Georgia Southwestern, winning 4-3.
The Pacers are now 9-6 on the season and 3-6 in league play.
Head coach Kenny Thomas' team was led by Jackson Hannon and Jeff Cyr who had three and two hits respectively. Cyr also had an RBI while Hannon picked up a run. Luke Leisenring, Jacob Boyd, Leo Horacio and Trey Polewski also managed one hit apiece.
After weathering a relatively quiet eight innings, with the Hurricanes only grabbing three runs, the Pacers struck back in the ninth. Hannon got things started with a single over to third and headed to second a batter later when Leisenring slapped a single out to right field. After Boyd was hit by a pitch to fill the bags, Scott Huntley drew a walk to bring in Hannon. Leisenring rushed across home the very next batter on a wild pitch while Boyd and Huntley moved up a base each. They didn't stay there for long though, as both moved forward on Horacio's ground out and then Cyr smacked a double to left to bring Huntley across home and make it 4-3 for the Pacers.
For the game, Daniel Lee threw the first four innings, striking out four. Daniel Wiggins came in for three and two-thirds innings of relief, striking out one of his own. Austin Hohm, Blake Seigler and William Ard combined to finish out the last two innings.
The Pacers return to action at home versus Queens on Wednesday, March 4 at 6 p.m.
Kocher wins first Korn Ferry title
LEON, Mexico — David Kocher two-putted for birdie on the par-5 18th hole to win a three-man playoff on the first extra hole in El Bosque Mexico Championship for his first Korn Ferry Tour title.
Kocher closed with a 3-under 69 and joined Paul Barjon of France (71) and Chad Ramey (66) in the playoff at Bosque Country Club. Barjon three-putted for par on the final hole in regulation.
Ramey opened with five straight birdies and shot 29 on the front nine. But he bogeyed the 15th and 16th holes to slip into the three-man playoff.
Kocher won last year on the PGA Tour Series China.
Matt Atkins was tied for the lead until a bogey on the par-5 closing hole gave him a 70. He tied for fourth with Dylan Wu (69) and Mito Pereira, the 54-hole leader who closed with a 75.
Pereira, who won earlier this year in the Bogota Classic, moved to the top of the points list.