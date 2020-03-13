USC, Clemson football impacted by coronavirus
(Post and Courier) — College football games won’t begin for six months, but Covid-19 is already affecting the sport.
South Carolina announced Friday that its remaining spring football practices, including the April 4 Garnet and Black Spring Football Game, are indefinitely postponed. There’s simply no way of knowing when, or if, the Covid-19 pandemic will subside.
The SEC extended its suspension of competition from March 30 to April 15, mandating that all SEC athletics programs must cease practices, individual and team workouts by 5 p.m. Friday and all team meetings by 5 p.m. Monday. The Gamecocks were set to begin their second week of spring ball on Tuesday but once the university extended spring break another week (the original spring break was March 9-13), USC had to change its plans.
USC used five practices before the break and has 10 remaining days. Coming off a 4-8 season and entering a year that could very well decide his future at USC, coach Will Muschamp needs all the practice time he can get. He spoke last week of the progress thus far.
USC canceled its Pro Day (March 19) and annual coaches’ clinic (March 19-21) while suspending all on-campus recruiting visits in accordance with the SEC’s policy. The SEC administrators are in constant communication on how to deal with containment and elimination of the coronavirus.
“It is fluid,” said athletic director Ray Tanner, who also revealed that one USC student-athlete has been tested for coronavirus (results are not in) and another is asymptomatic, but self-quarantined after taking a trip to a region where the virus is widespread. “I’ll tell you that from the SEC standpoint, the athletic directors are talking every single day. We’ll be on top of it.”
Clemson is waiting to see what may happen with Covid-19. The Tigers have six remaining spring practice dates and were scheduled to hold their spring game on April 4, and with the campus currently on spring break, they didn’t have anything imminent to cancel.
Yet Jeff Kalin, the associate athletic AD for strategic communications, said if the ACC has not resumed activity by April 4, there will be no spring game.
NASCAR, IndyCar postpone racing over virus concerns
(AP) — NASCAR and IndyCar both reversed course Friday and pulled the plug on racing this weekend, with IndyCar suspending its season through the end of April due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
NASCAR only suspended Sunday's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and next week at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Both events were already scheduled to be run without spectators.
IndyCar was scheduled to open its season Sunday on the streets of downtown St. Petersburg without fans. Formula One also canceled its season opening race in Australia, leaving the first weekend of global motorsports without a major event.
“After careful consideration, including regular communication with our event promoters, health officials, and the city administrations in our respective race markets regarding COVID-19, we have made the decision to cancel all events through April,” IndyCar said. “(The) safety of our fans, participants, staff, partners, and media will always remain our top priority.”
NASCAR said the decision to postpone the next two weeks “is in the best interest of the safety and well-being of our fans, competitors, officials and everyone associated with our sport.”
As college and professional sports leagues canceled events or postponed their seasons one by one, NASCAR, IndyCar and F1 were left as the only entities planning to press ahead this weekend. Finally, even the prospect of staging the races Saturday and Sunday without fans was deemed to be unsafe.
There was no announcement of any plans to reschedule the races.
NCAA plans to extend eligibility of spring sports athletes
NEW YORK (AP) — The NCAA is planning to extend the eligibility of athletes on spring sports teams by one year to make up for the season lost to the new coronavirus.
The details of how the extra eligibility will work are still being ironed out.
All three NCAA divisions would potentially allow another year for athletes in the 14 spring sports, which include baseball, softball, lacrosse and golf. The decision comes after the NCAA announced Thursday that its winter and spring championships would be canceled as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.
Some, but not all, conferences have announced that their spring sports teams would not continue their regular seasons.
“I think for the spring sports athletes, its a good idea. I like the idea of some kind of a make-good there and that's the way to do it,” Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman said Friday.
The NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee sent an email Friday notifying schools of its intention. The proposal is expected to pass.