USCA splits with East Stroudsburg
The USC Aiken softball team split a pair of games with against East Stroudsburg on Monday, winning 4-1 before losing 9-3.
Seven different Pacers (16-8) had a hit in the victory, and Emily Ayers, Brianna Dow and Shircoria Bosket each had an RBI during a three-run fourth inning to boost their lead.
Caroline Cockrell (11-3) threw a complete game, allowing only one run on five hits. She struck out six and needed 99 pitches to get through the game.
East Stroudsburg used a five-run sixth inning to put away the Pacers in the second game.
Katelyn Powell led the offense with two hits, including an RBI single in the third inning to cut the deficit to 2-1. Jessica Smith's home run in the fourth got the Pacers within 4-2 before East Stroudsburg's big sixth.
Tracy Truesdale (3-4) pitched the first 5⅓ innings, allowing eight runs on 12 hits while striking out six. Rebekah Cook struck out three in relief.
The Pacers return to action Thursday when they play at Columbus State in a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m.
Dozens charged in racehorse-drugging scheme
More than two dozen people, including the trainer of champion Maximum Security, were charged in what authorities described Monday as a widespread international scheme to drug horses to make them race faster.
Trainer Jason Servis, whose stable includes the 3-year-old champion, was charged with administering performance-enhancing drugs to that horse and others. Maximum Security crossed the finish line first at the 2019 Kentucky Derby before being disqualified for interference and has since won four of his five high-profile races.
The charges against trainers, veterinarians and others were detailed in four indictments unveiled Monday in Manhattan federal court. Charges brought against the 27 people include drug adulteration and misbranding conspiracy.
Performance-enhancing drugs "were given to racehorses in an effort to increase their performance beyond their natural abilities,” William F. Sweeney Jr., assistant director in charge of the FBI New York Office, said at a news conference. “What actually happened to the horses amounted to nothing less than abuse. They experienced cardiac issues, overexertion leading to leg fractures, increased risk of injury, and, in some cases, death. Conversely, the human being involved in the scheme continued to line their purses as they manipulated this multibillion-dollar horse racing industry across the globe.”
Gamecocks stay No. 1 in women's poll
NEW YORK (AP) — South Carolina ran through the Southeastern Conference Tournament to keep its hold on the No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll.
The Gamecocks beat Georgia, Arkansas and Mississippi State by an average of 24 points to win the conference tournament for the fifth time in six years.
Coach Dawn Staley's team received 27 of 30 first-place votes from a national media panel on Monday. The Gamecocks look poised to be the overall No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament when the field is announced next week. South Carolina won't have to travel far, most likely playing the first two rounds at home before making the two-hour trip to Greenville, South Carolina, where the team just won the SEC championship.
Oregon received the other three first-place votes and moved up one spot to No. 2 after winning the Pac-12 Tournament. The Ducks routed No. 7 Stanford in the title game Sunday night. They, too, will most likely not have to travel far. Oregon is expected to be in the Portland Regional.
Baylor fell one spot to No. 3 after losing to unranked Iowa State on Sunday, snapping the Lady Bears' 58-game regular-season conference winning streak. Maryland and UConn rounded out the first five teams in the poll.
Kansas remains unanimous No. 1 in men's poll
(AP) — Kansas maintained its grip on the No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll, while fourth-ranked Florida State has its highest ranking in nearly five decades.
The Jayhawks received all 65 first-place votes Monday to remain at the top for a third straight week and fourth overall this season, with the past two weeks coming as the unanimous choice ahead of Gonzaga and Dayton.
Kansas (28-3, 17-1 Big 12) wrapped up another conference regular-season championship over the weekend at Texas Tech – the Jayhawks have won at least a share in 19 of 24 seasons – and open play in the Big 12 Tournament in Thursday’s quarterfinals.
The Seminoles (26-5, 16-4) rose three spots after wrapping up the first Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title in program history. The Seminoles open play in the ACC Tournament as the top seed in Thursday’s quarterfinals in pursuit of their second title, the other coming in 2012.
Kansas, Gonzaga and Dayton stayed 1-2-3 for a second straight week, while Baylor slid to fifth and San Diego State sixth behind FSU.