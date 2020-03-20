Brady signs with Buccaneers
TAMPA, Fla. — Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, saying he is embarking on a “new football journey.”
The 42-year-old quarterback who spent the first 20 years of his career with the New England Patriots announced his decision Friday in an Instagram post and thanked the Bucs for the opportunity.
The deal is worth $30 million per season.
The signing comes three days after Brady announced on social media that he would not return to New England, ending his historic run with the Patriots.
He joins an offense that led the NFL in passing yards last season, featuring a pair of 1,000-yard receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, tight ends O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate, and a young, developing running back in Ronald Jones.
What the Bucs didn’t have in 2019, when they went 7-9 and missed the playoffs for the 12th straight season was a quarterback who protected the football.
Brady, who turns 43 in August, will be counted on to change that.
The three-time league MVP is coming off what generally is regarded as the worst non-injury season of his career, throwing for 4,057 yards and 24 touchdowns vs. eight interceptions in his final season with the Patriots.
Still, New England won 12 games before a sputtering offense was held to 13 points in a first-round playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans.
UGA's Edwards to enter NBA Draft
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia freshman Anthony Edwards announced his plans to enter the NBA draft on Friday.
For his coach, Tom Crean, it was only a matter of when the news would come. He knew his top scorer was ready for the next level.
“It's not like there was any pros or cons to it,” Crean said, adding that Edwards' decision was “easy.”
“He's pretty much assured he's going to be very, very high in that draft, if not the highest," Crean said.
Edwards' spot in the next NBA draft was expected even before he played his first game for the Bulldogs. Edwards, from Holy Spirit Prep in Atlanta, was one of the nation's top recruits last season. He has been regarded as one of the top draft prospects.
Edwards, a 6-foot-5 guard, led the nation's freshmen with his average of 19.1 points per game. He added 5.2 rebounds.
USC's Harris wins Staley award
COLUMBIA — South Carolina point guard Tyasha Harris is this year's recipient of the Dawn Staley award.
The Phoenix Club of Philadelphia made the announcement Friday. Harris became the second Gamecock, joining Tiffany Mitchell in 2013, to win in the eight seasons of the award. The award, named after the South Carolina coach and Philadelphia native, goes to the player in women's basketball who best displays the qualities Staley demonstrated during her playing career.
Harris, a 5-foot-10 senior from Noblesville, Indiana, had her career-best scoring average at 12 points a game in leading South Carolina to a 32-1 record and a No. 1 finish in The Associated Press rankings.
Harris also became the first in South Carolina women's basketball program history to finish with 700 or more assists in her career. She helped the Gamecocks to two Southeastern Conference regular-season titles, three tournament titles and the 2017 national championship in her four seasons.