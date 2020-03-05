Georgia women to face No. 1 USC at SEC tourney
GREENVILLE — Jenna Staiti scored 16 of her 20 points in the second half and secured a double-double as Georgia beat Alabama 68-61 in the second round of the Southeastern Conference tournament on Thursday.
Staiti had a big third quarter, scoring six of her 10 points and grabbing seven of her 12 second-half rebounds as Georgia build a 53-46 lead. She finished with 14 rebounds for her sixth double-double of the season, and scored at least 20 for the sixth straight game.
Georgia (17-13) will face top-seeded South Carolina in the first quarterfinal game on Friday. The No. 9 seed Lady Bulldogs lost to the Gamecocks, the top team in the AP Top 25 poll, 88-53 in late January.
Gabby Connally added 16 points for Georgia. Freshman Chloe Chapman and Jordan Isaacs combined for 13 points in the first half as Georgia led 33-30.
Jordan Lewis scored 15 points and Brittany Davis added 14 for Alabama (18-12), the No. 8 seed.
Pelé hospitalized, hopes to be discharged soon
SAO PAULO — Pelé is in hospital for what he says are two days of routine physical exams.
“I hope to be back home tomorrow and starting my physical therapy. All is good, thank God,” the 79-year-old Pele wrote on social media late Wednesday.
The soccer great has suffered with mobility problems since a failed hip replacement surgery in 2012. He's forced to use walkers and wheelchairs in public.
He did not elaborate on the exams or give the name of the hospital where he was admitted on Tuesday.
His son, Edson Cholbi do Nascimento, said in interviews in February that Pelé is “somewhat depressed” because he's rarely left home since the beginning of his mobility problems.
The three-time World Cup champion dismissed that claim.
On Feb. 20, Pelé did not attend an unveiling of a lifesize statue of him at Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, as part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of Brazil's 1970 World Cup triumph.
His spokesman, Pepito Fornos, said it was agreed with organizers that Pele would not be present for the unveiling. Nine players of that squad attended, and Pelé gave a prerecorded video message.
Piercy loses endorsements over Instagram posts
ORLANDO, Fla. — Four-time PGA Tour winner Scott Piercy lost two endorsement deals Thursday for sharing a homophobic meme poking fun at Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg and referencing far-right conspiracy theory QAnon.
Piercy this week shared a meme on Instagram on the news Buttigieg has suspended his campaign that included a reference to his sexuality as a gay man.
He doesn't have a large following on Instagram -- just under 17,000 followers -- but posted an apology Tuesday "if any of my recent story posts have been offensive. I will do better!"
That wasn't enough for Titleist, which confirmed it terminated his contract on Tuesday. Piercy had a full deal with Titleist and FootJoy products.
According to Golf Digest, clothing maker J. Linebergh issued a statement Thursday that it ended its contract with Piercy.
Piercy told the Morning Read website he understood why Titleist ended the contract and described his posts as “a terrible lack of judgment.”