Pacers post win over No. 18 Bobcats
Behind an outstanding pitching performance from William Ard, the USC Aiken baseball team recorded a 7-4 victory over No. 18 Georgia College Sunday afternoon.
The Pacers are now 10-8 overall and 4-8 in league play.
Head coach Kenny Thomas' team jumped on the board in the second. Alex Mills led off the frame with a triple and scored on a Scott Huntley sacrifice fly.
USC Aiken added two runs in the fifth. Jeff Cyr led of the stanza with a single and moved to second on a failed pickoff attempt. Two batters later, Jackson Hannon's single allowed Cyr to race home. Tai Gilbert scored on a double play, pushing the score to 3-0.
In the top of the sixth, Hannon scooped up a single from his right field position and nailed the Bobcat trying to advance to second for the final out of the inning. In the bottom of the frame, Eric McGirt doubled and moved to third on a wild pitch. He scored on Huntley's second sacrifice fly of the game.
The visitors pulled within two in the top of the seventh, but the Pacers struck with three runs in the bottom of the inning. McGirt ripped a bases-clearing double to right field, scoring Hannon, Tyler Littlefield and Luke Leisenring for the 7-2 lead.
Georgia College plated two more runs in the eighth, cutting the margin to three at 7-4.
For the game, Cyr, Hannon and McGirt had two hits apiece. McGirt drove in three runs. Both of his hits went for doubles.
On the mound, Ard worked 6.2 innings and struck out three to pick up the victory. He gave up two runs on seven hits on 88 pitches. Austin Hohm worked one-third of an inning. Will Varnadore tossed the final two frames en route to picking up the save.
The Pacers return to action Tuesday when they host Queens at 6 p.m.
USC Aiken drops two at Flagler
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The USC Aiken softball team lost a pair of games at Flagler Sunday afternoon by scores of 1-0 and 8-0.
The Pacers are now 15-7 overall and 0-2 in league play.
In the opener, USC Aiken was held without a hit the first time through the line-up. With two down in the fourth, Brooke Moore singled, but was left stranded. Tied at 0-0, Flagler managed to push across a run in the fifth.
Deja Robinson walked in the sixth and moved to second on a Sarah Sams sacrifice bunt. However, back-to-back outs ended the inning. Moore led off the seventh with a double to the gap in left center field. She moved to third on a groundout, but USC Aiken was unable to push across the tying run.
Caroline Cockrell worked a complete game, but took the loss. She struck out five.
The Pacers accounted for a pair of hits in the nightcap. Katie Painter registered a single, as did Jessica Smith.
Painter, Smith and Courtney Strauss were all hit by pitches while Katelyn Powell swiped a base.
The Pacers return to action tomorrow when they host East Stroudsburg in a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m.
USC Aiken set for Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate
The University of South Carolina Aiken golf team is set to host the 23rd Annual Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate March 9-10.
The event will take place at the Palmetto Golf Club on a par-70, 6,617-yard course. The tournament will consist of 36 holes on Monday and 18 holes on Tuesday. Both days will begin with shotgun starts.
This year's field includes USC Aiken, Akron, Army West Point, Charleston Southern, Clemson, Francis Marion, Furman, Memphis, Presbyterian College, Samford, Temple, VCU, Virginia, Winthrop and Wofford.
Last season, South Carolina won the event while the Pacers finished seventh. Virginia and Clemson are the two squads that are returning this year with the highest finish in 2019. The Cavaliers were third while the Tigers took fourth. Memphis and Charleston Southern were fifth and sixth, respectively.
USC Aiken last won the event in 2007, which was the team's third consecutive Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate title.
This year, the team's line-up consists of Dan Sheehan, Leo Johansson, Leonardo Bono, Nic Poole and Björn Rosengren.
Sheehan finished 19th at the event a season ago.
Johansson leads the team with a 70.1 stroke average. He and Bono each have three top-10 finishes. Bono sports a 71.5 stroke average while Sheehan is at 73.2. Rosengren and Poole both carry a 74.1 stroke average.