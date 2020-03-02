Chipper Jones joins ESPN as analyst
BRISTOL, Conn. — Hall of Fame third baseman Chipper Jones has joined the ESPN lineup.
The former Atlanta Braves star will work as a major league analyst, primarily on weeknight and holiday games. He'll debut on opening day when San Francisco plays at Dodger Stadium on March 26.
Jones worked twice last year as a guest analyst for ESPN.
"We were instantly impressed," senior coordinating producer Phil Orlins said in a statement Monday. “He is a charismatic storyteller with an authentic and fun-loving personality.”
The 47-year-old Jones hit .303 with 468 home runs and 1,623 RBI in a 19-year career through 2012.
Dustin Johnson decides against Olympics
(AP) — On the fence about the Olympics at the start of the year, Dustin Johnson decided he won't be going.
Johnson's manager said in a text message Monday that the FedEx Cup playoffs hold as much importance to Johnson as chasing a gold medal in Tokyo this summer.
“I feel certain he would choose otherwise if the timing were different, but feels he is making the best decision under the circumstances,” said David Winkle of Hambric Sports Management.
Johnson's name was removed from the Olympic golf ranking Monday afternoon. At No. 5 in the world ranking, he currently would have been No. 3 among Americans behind Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas. Countries are allowed a maximum of four players in golf provided they are among the top 15 in the world ranking.
Golfweek first reported Johnson's decision.
Johnson was the leading American for the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro when he decided at the last minute to withdraw because of concerns over the Zika virus.
This was more about the FedEx Cup and the lucrative prize Johnson has yet to win. The top prize is now worth $15 million.
Asked about the Olympics at the beginning of the year, Johnson said he wasn't sure how his schedule would be in the summer with the Tokyo Games coming after the final major and before the FedEx Cup playoffs.
“Having had a few close calls in the playoffs, he really wants to win them before his time is done and feels that he wouldn't be giving himself the best opportunity to do so if he added a lengthy international trip,” Winkle said.
Long ball leads Pacers to doubleheader sweep
The USC Aiken softball team hit eight home runs in its doubleheader Monday to sweep Fayetteville State by scores of 10-2 and 10-0.
USCA (15-5) tied the school record in each contest by launching four round-trippers.
Shircoria Bosket, Brooke Moore, Deja Robinson and Courtney Strauss each homered in the opener in support of Caroline Cockrell (10-2), who struck out six batters while allowing just two runs (one earned) on four hits over five innings.
Katelyn Powell had a team-high three hits, and Bosket, Maci Hutto and Robinson had two hits apiece.
Bosket and Robinson homered again in the second game, and Brianna Dow hit two out as the Pacers finished off the sweep.
Tracy Truesdale (3-2) pitched all five innings, striking out four to pick up the victory. She gave up just two hits in the contest.
Dow had three hits in the second game, and Emily Ayers and Strauss had two apiece.
The Pacers return to action Wednesday when they host Newberry in a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m.
Georgia Tech withdraws NCAA appeal, will miss postseason
ATLANTA — Georgia Tech has withdrawn its appeal of NCAA penalties against its men’s basketball program and will not play in this month's Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.
The school announced Nov. 15 it would appeal a one-year ban on postseason play as well as scholarship reductions and limits on official visits. By saying Monday it would accept those penalties this year, Georgia Tech is assured of being eligible to compete in the postseason in the 2020-21 season and beyond.
Georgia Tech (15-14, 9-9 ACC) likely would have had to win the March 10-14 ACC tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina, to earn a bid to this year's NCAA tournament. Even so, the school waited as long as possible to accept the ban this year in hopes the NCAA appeal would be successful.
The NCAA ruled in September that major recruiting violations were committed by one of coach Josh Pastner’s former assistants, Darryl LaBarrie, as well as one-time friend Ron Bell. Pastner was not directly named in the NCAA’s findings and was largely cleared in the school’s investigation.
In the school's appeal, athletic director Todd Stansbury argued that the “severity of the penalties" has a “direct and unfair impact” on the school's current athletes.