Huntley drives in 2 against Georgia College
The University of South Carolina Aiken baseball team lost a hard fought 8-7 game to No. 18 Georgia College Saturday afternoon.
The Pacers are now 9-8 overall and 3-8 in league play. The Bobcats stand at 13-1 on the year and 9-1 in the PBC.
Head coach Kenny Thomas' team jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning. Jackson Hannon led things off with a single and moved to second on a throwing error. After moving to third, he scored on a Luke Leisenring single. Eric McGirt singled to left, putting runners on first and second. After a walk to Trey Polewski, all three came in when Alex Mills reached on a miscue by the Bobcats for the 4-0 edge.
GC scored three runs in the second and three more in the third for a 6-4 lead. Trailing 7-4 in the bottom of the fourth, the Pacers plated a pair of runs. Polewski got things going with a leadoff single before scampering to second on a base knock from Mills. After moving to third on a throwing error, Polewski trotted home on a Scott Huntley single to right field. With one down, Hannon lifted a fly ball to right field, allowing Mills to score and make it 7-6.
Down 8-6 in the eighth, Thomas' squad plated a run on a bases loaded walk to Huntley, allowing McGirt to cross home. However, the team was unable to push across the tying run.
For the game, USC Aiken had seven hits. Huntley led the way with two RBI. McGirt and Polewski each crossed home twice.
On the mound, Zach Fordham got the start and worked two frames. Daniel Wiggins tossed five innings of relief, striking out five. Austin Hohm worked the final two frames in the loss.
The Pacers return to action tomorrow for the final game of the three-game series. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m.
Virus slams women's hockey worlds in Canada
(AP) The women’s world hockey championships in Canada were canceled Saturday because of public health concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus.
The two-week tournament was set to open March 31, with venues in Halifax and Truro, Nova Scotia.
René Fasel, president of the International Ice Hockey Federation, said in a statement there has been "not enough of an improvement to the coronavirus situation to allow us to safely host a 10-team international tournament within this time frame."
Hockey Canada said holding the event in empty arenas with no fans was not an option the IIHF considered. Hockey Canada CEO Tom Renney said abandoning the tournament was determined to be “the best course of action,” and made under the recommendation of Nova Scotia's chief medical officer and the IIHF.
“It goes without saying there is a great deal of disappointment with this decision,” Renney said on a media conference call. “We fully support the decision rendered by the IIHF. We have spoken to the players who are now aware of the circumstances, and I'm sure you can appreciate their disappointment.”
Vanderbilt tops South Carolina behind Pippen in finale
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt finally won back-to-back games, so coach Jerry Stackhouse hopes the Commodores can surprise people in next week’s Southeastern Conference tournament.
Scotty Pippen Jr. tied a career high with 21 points and Maxwell Evans added 20, leading Vanderbilt to consecutive wins for the first time since December with an 83-74 victory over South Carolina in a regular-season finale on Saturday.
“Let’s go catch white lightning, man,” Stackhouse said of the SEC tournament at nearby Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. “We want to make it where they stop coming to Nashville because we’ve got that type of fan support here.”
Vanderbilt (11-20, 3-15) won back-to-back league games for the first time since February 2018 when it beat Mississippi State and Florida.
Brandon Jones races to 2nd career NASCAR Xfinity victory
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Brandon Jones passed Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota teammate Kyle Busch with 20 laps remaining and pulled away Saturday at Phoenix Raceway for his second career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory.
Rookie Harrison Burton finished second and Busch was third, giving Joe Gibbs Racing the top three finishers. Burton has finished in the top 10 in all four races this season, winning last week at Fontana.
Brad Keselowski was fourth in a Team Penske Ford. Justin Haley's Chevrolet was fifth.
Jones said the win was extra special since he was able to beat Cup stars Busch and Keselowski.
“Yeah, man, absolutely,” Jones said. “Those are two of arguably the best in the business. We just had a car to beat them today. These guys do an incredible job.”
Busch started on the pole and led a race-high 78 laps on the mile oval. But the 23-year-old Jones gained momentum on a 47-lap green-flag stretch that ended the race, passing Busch was relative ease.
Busch is the defending Cup Series champion and was running in his first Xfinity race of the year. He has a series-record 96 victories.