USCA women's season ends in PBC tourney opener
COLUMBUS, Ga. — The fifth-seeded USC Aiken women's basketball team put up another tough fight but came up short in a 75-64 loss at fourth-seeded Columbus State in the opening round of the Peach Belt Conference Tournament.
The Pacer women, again down to six players, finish the season with a record of 15-14.
Kwajelin Farrar finished with a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds, the 45th of her USCA career. Rikoya Anderson also had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Melyk Taouil had 16 points, six rebounds and four assists.
The Pacers trailed by four after one quarter and six at the half before the Cougars went ahead by double digits in the third quarter. The Pacers went on an 8-0 run to get within 49-46 with 2:20 left in the third quarter, but the Cougars answered with a 16-3 run for a 16-point lead with 7:26 left in the game.
USCA shot 50 percent from the floor and went 6-for-14 from 3. The Pacers held a 39-33 edge on the glass and distributed 19 assists on the 25 made field goals.
Pacers' Powell picks up PBC honor
USC Aiken softball standout Katelyn Powell has been named the PBC Player of the Week, as announced by the league office.
Powell, a junior catcher and designated player from Charleston, guided the Pacers to a 3-1 week.
In the first win over Benedict, she went 1-for-3 at the plate and swiped a base. Powell posted a 3-for-3 effort with a stolen base while scoring two runs in the nightcap victory over the Tigers.
At Erskine, she went 3-for-3 with one RBI in the opener. Powell was outstanding in the nightcap win, going 3-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored. She also had a stolen base and an extra-base hit in the win.
For the week, Powell was 10-for-13 at the plate with three RBI, three stolen bases and three runs scored.
Clemson women top Miami in ACC tourney
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kobi Thornton scored a career-high 27points on 12-of-16 shooting, and Clemson used a 16-4 run to pull away for good and beat Miami 71-56 on Wednesday at the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.
Amari Robinson added 14 points for No. 14 seed Clemson (8-22), which snapped an 11-game skid. The Tigers play sixth-seeded Boston College in the second round Thursday.
Thornton scored seven points during the decisive run that gave Clemson a 55-44 lead when Robinson made a short jumper at the end of the third quarter. Miami (15-15) trailed by double figures the rest of the way.
Beatrice Mompremier led the No. 11 seed Hurricanes with 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting. The rest of the team shot 22% (11 of 49) from the field.
Hokies snap skid with win over Tigers
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — P.J. Horne scored 17 points to lead Virginia Tech to a 70-58 victory over Clemson on Wednesday.
Horne connected on 6 of 10 from the floor for the Hokies (16-14, 7-12 Atlantic Coast Conference), who shot better than 50% for the first time in an ACC game this season and snapped a four-game losing streak.
Horne tied a career high with four 3-pointers, and Tyrece Radford added 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting for Virginia Tech, which shot 54.2% from the floor (26 of 48) and hit 12 3-pointers. The Hokies made 16 of 27 from the floor in the second half to pull away.
Tevin Mack was the lone Clemson player in double figures, scoring 12 points. The Tigers (15-14, 9-10) had won four of their past five games coming into this game.
Panthers trading Turner to Chargers for Okung
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Carolina Panthers have agreed to acquire two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Russell Okung from the Los Angeles Chargers for five-time Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can't be processed and the teams cannot comment on it until the NFL's new league year begins March 18.
ESPN and the NFL Network were first to report the deal.
Okung has spent the past three seasons with the Chargers and fills a need at left tackle that the Panthers have had ever since Michael Oher retired in 2016, one season after Carolina reached the Super Bowl.
The 26-year-old Turner has been a mainstay at guard for the Panthers since he was drafted in the third round in 2014.
He has made the Pro Bowl in each of the past five seasons. However, Pro Football Focus stats indicate Turner allowed six sacks in 13 games played last season, which ranked 30th overall among guards.