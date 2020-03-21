Duke PG Jones declares for NBA draft
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke sophomore Tre Jones says he will enter the NBA draft.
The point guard was named to the third team of The Associated Press All-America team on Friday after being named Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year by the league and runner-up for the same award from the AP.
Jones averaged 16.2 points and 6.4 assists for the Blue Devils, the highlight being his buzzer-beating shot off his own intentionally missed free throw to force overtime in a wild comeback win at North Carolina on Feb. 8.
In a statement released by the school Saturday, Jones said his goal was to win a national championship and he had thought about “what if” in light of the NCAA Tournament being canceled due to the spread of the coronavirus. But Jones said he appreciated “the amazing experiences and relationships” from two years with the Blue Devils, who reached an NCAA regional final in his freshman year.
In a statement, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski called Jones “the heart and soul of our program” over his two seasons and “such a pleasure to coach.”
Wells Bayou wins eerie Louisiana Derby at empty track
NEW ORLEANS — Wells Bayou took an early lead and held off NY Traffic to win the $1 million Louisiana Derby by a head Saturday in one of the few U.S. sporting events to continue as scheduled amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In the 107th running of the major prep race for the Kentucky Derby, the clubhouse and grandstand at Fair Grounds Race Course were empty and eerily quiet because of crowd restrictions related to the virus. There was no crowd noise to rival the echoing voice of track announcer John G. Dooley – other than the sound of 56 hooves clopping down the stretch.
Trained by Brad Cox and with jockey Florent Geroux aboard, Wells Bayou led wire-to-wire and earned 100 points toward qualification for the Kentucky Derby, which has been delayed until early September from its usual running on the first Saturday in May.
Wells Bayou finished the new 1 3/8-mile race distance in 1:56.47. He paid $8.40, $5.80 and $4.60.
The Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained NY Traffic, with Luis Saez aboard, earned 40 points and paid $21.60 and $12.60 after breaking from the starting gate as a 26-1 long shot.
Modernist finished third and paid $9.60.
Saints add free agent WR Sanders
NEW ORLEANS — Free-agent wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has agreed to a two-year contract with the Saints, New Orleans general manager Mickey Loomis said Saturday.
The 5-foot-11 Sanders, who turns 33 next week, caught 36 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns for the 49ers last season. He also started all three of San Francisco's postseason games, catching five passes for 71 yards.
His contract, first reported by ESPN, is said to be worth about $16 million with bonuses that could push the total value as high as $19 million.
The Saints struggled last season to find consistent production from a receiver other than All-Pro Michael Thomas, who caught an NFL-record 149 passes for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns.
Free agent Ted Ginn Jr., who turns 35 next month, ranked second among Saints receivers with 30 catches – behind running back Alvin Kamara (81), tight end Jared Cook (43) and running back Latavius Murray (34).
New Orleans may well have missed out on a top-two seeding in the past NFC playoffs because of their inability to defend Sanders in a 48-46 loss to San Francisco in early December.
Sanders caught seven passes in that game for 157 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown. He also threw a 35-yard touchdown pass on a trick play. When the playoffs began a month later, New Orleans was seeded third despite being in a three-way tie with San Francisco and Green Bay for the NFC's best record at 13-3. The Saints then lost their payoff opener to Minnesota.
Former Aussie cricketer turns gin distillery over to hand sanitizer
SYDNEY — Legendary Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne has turned his hand from making gin to making hand-sanitizer as shortages frustrate attempts to control the coronavirus outbreak.
Warne, who retired from test cricket in 2007 with a record 708 wickets, is a part-owner of the award-winning SevenZeroEight gin distillery.
The co-founders of the company include two prominent West Australian surgeons and Warne said the company would turn its production from gin to alcohol hand rubs which would be provided to two hospitals in the western state.
"This is a challenging time for Australians and we all need to do what we can to help our health care system combat this disease and save lives," Warne said. "I am happy SevenZeroEight has the ability to make this shift and encourage others to do the same."