NCAA weighs more eligibility for sports cut short by virus
The NCAA Division I Council is scheduled to vote Monday on whether to allow another year of eligibility for spring sport athletes such as baseball, softball and lacrosse players, who had their seasons wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.
Providing similar relief to winter sport athletes, such as basketball and hockey players and wrestlers, will also be considered. According to a memo recently sent to college sports administrators from the NCAA, there does not appear to be support for that.
“(W)inter sports had either concluded their regular season competition or substantially concluded their regular season competition,” said the memo, a portion of which was obtained by The Associated Press.
Division II has already approved legislation to provide an extra season of eligibility and financial aid for its spring sport athletes, according to the memo.
Around Division I, conference-level discussions on the subject of restoring eligibility have been ongoing.
The Division I Council has representatives from all 32 conferences. After it votes, the Division I Board of Directors, made up of mostly university presidents and chancellors, will have the opportunity to weigh in and could kick it back to the council for further consideration.
UGA's Hammonds enters NBA draft, protects eligibility
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia junior forward Rayshaun Hammonds says he is entering the NBA draft while protecting his college eligibility.
The 6-foot-9, 235-pound Hammonds averaged 12.9 points while leading the Bulldogs with 7.4 rebounds per game. He was second on the team in scoring, behind freshman Anthony Edwards, who also has entered the draft.
While Edwards could be the top pick in the draft, Hammonds' draft outlook is far less certain. When announcing his plans on his Twitter account on Friday, Hammonds said he is protecting his option to return for his senior season.
Georgia coach Tom Crean says he already has requested “quality and thorough information” from the NBA's underclassmen committee to help Hammonds determine where he may be picked in the June 25 draft.
Hammonds appears to believe he has completed his college career. He said he was thankful for his three seasons at Georgia and wrote “It has been fun being a Bulldawg.”
Johnson prepares for future, enters in Indy iRace
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Seven-time NASCAR champion has joined the field for IndyCar's inaugural online race as he contemplates driving in that series following his retirement from full-time stock car racing.
IndyCar has followed NASCAR, IMSA and Formula One in setting up a virtual racing series to give fans content during the coronavirus pandemic that brought sports to a halt. IndyCar's first race is Saturday and Johnson is the 26th driver to enter.
He announced his intentions Friday on social media, but it had been widely expected as Johnson has made no secret of his desire to try other series in 2021 when he is done with NASCAR's 38-race grind. Johnson had his at-home simulator set for IndyCar and sports car racing to work on his skills even before the pandemic.
Johnson raced in NASCAR's inaugural iRacing event and was a bit of a laughingstock as his No. 48 Chevrolet was involved in several virtual crashes. When the race ended, with a 31st-place finish, he noted he clearly needs improvement.
The opener of IndyCar's six-race series will be contested at Watkins Glen International, the upstate New York track that was picked in a fan vote. Johnson is winless in Cup Series at the road course, and also had a spectacular crash there in the 2000 Xfinity race after which he climbed from his crumpled car onto the roof and raised his arms in triumph, an indelible moment of his distinguished career.
House of Davis Love III destroyed by early morning fire
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — The house of Hall of Fame golfer Davis Love III was destroyed by fire early Friday morning in a blaze that could not be controlled, even with 16 firefighters arriving within minutes, the fire chief said.
No one from Love's family was injured.
“While everyone in our family is saddened at the loss of our home that was filled with so much laughter and incredible memories, we're very blessed that everyone is safe and unharmed,” Love said in a statement.
Love, a former PGA champion and two-time Ryder Cup captain, is one of the most prominent figures at Sea Island. It is part of the “Golden Isles” about 40 miles north of the Florida state line. He runs a PGA Tour event at Sea Island Golf Club, and the area is home to several PGA Tour players.
Glynn County Fire Chief R.K. Jordan says the emergency call was placed from the horse barn at Love's house at 5:18 a.m. and fire units were on the scene in five minutes.