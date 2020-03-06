Three Pacers earn all-PBC hoops honors
USC Aiken's Faison Brock, Kwajelin Farrar and Melyk Taouil earned all-Peach Belt Conference basketball honors, as announced by the league office Friday.
Brock and Farrar each were named to the first team, and Taouil was a third-team honoree.
Brock, a senior from Raleigh, North Carolina, averaged a team-high 19.5 points per game and snagged a squad-best 7.5 rebounds per contest. Brock drained 47.8 percent of his shots from the floor and 81.3 percent of his free throws. He was second on the team with 62 assists and 50 steals. He finished second in the PBC in scoring and eighth in rebounds per game. Brock was also third in the league in free throw percentage.
Farrar, a redshirt-junior from Grovetown, is a two-time first-team all-conference selection and three-time all-league performer who averaged a team-high 16.1 points and 11.9 rebounds a game on the year. The two-time all-academic team selection was fifth in the PBC in scoring and topped the charts in rebounds per outing. Farrar was also fifth in the league in field goal percentage (54.3 percent).
Taouil, a senior from Lake St. Louis, Missouri, finished second on the team by netting 12.1 points and 7.9 rebounds a game. She led the team with 118 assists and was second with 36 steals. Taouil hit nearly 40 percent of her shots from the floor.
Tiger still not ready, will miss The Players
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The strongest field of the year at The Players Championship will be without the biggest draw in golf.
Tiger Woods isn't playing.
Woods will miss The Players Championship for the first time when not recovering from any of his nine surgeries. His agent, Mark Steinberg at Excel Sports Management, said in a text, “Back just not ready. Not long term concern.”
Woods has played only two times this year, a tie for ninth at Torrey Pines and last place at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera, where he serves as tournament host. Woods shot 76-77 on the weekend at Riviera in the Pacific chill and said his back was a little stiff.
He decided at the last minute not to play the World Golf Championships event in Mexico. He didn't play the Honda Classic for the second straight year, and then he chose not play the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, where he has won a record eight times.
No. 1 USC women rout UGA in SEC tourney
COLUMBIA (AP) — Mikiah Herbert Harrigan had 16 points and Tyasha Harris 15 as No. 1 South Carolina won its 24th straight game, beating Georgia 89-56 to start the SEC Tournament on Friday.
The Gamecocks (30-1), the regular-season champs and tournament's top seed, reached the 30-win mark for fourth time in the past six seasons and beat the ninth-seeded Bulldogs (17-14) for the 12th straight game.
Herbert Harrigan and Harris, the last players left from the 2017 national champions, led the way.
The senior duo combined for six of the Gamecocks' first 10 points and kept pushing the tempo after the team had opened a double-digit lead. Harris hit a 3-pointer to cap a 13-3 run that made it 45-28.
The Gamecocks will play either No. 15 Texas A&M or No. 25 Arkansas in the semifinals Saturday.
South Carolina's stellar freshman class, so smooth much of the season, was not as steady in its first taste of the postseason.
Guards Zia Cooke and Brea Beal, both freshmen starters, were a combined 2-of-7 shooting for nine points.
Forward Aliyah Boston, the 6-foot-5 newcomer, continued controlling the middle with 10 rebounds and four of South Carolina's 12 blocked shots. Reserves Laeticia Amihere and Victaria Saxton had three blocks apiece for the Gamecocks.
Georgia Tech beats Clemson to end regular season
CLEMSON (AP) — Michael Devoe had 20 points, including the go-ahead layup with 15 seconds left, as Georgia Tech rallied from nine points down in the final five minutes to defeat Clemson 65-62 on Friday night.
It was a satisfying end to the season for the Yellow Jackets (17-14, 11-9 Atlantic Coast Conference), who earlier this week announced they would not contest their NCAA ban from playing in the postseason this year.
Georgia Tech has won four straight – including both games against Clemson – and six of its last seven.
Although, that run looked in jeopardy when Clyde Trapp's two foul shots put the Tigers (15-15, 9-11) up 59-50 with 5:15 to play. But Clemson's inconsistent shooting this season – it entered ninth in ACC field goal percentage – struck again at the worst possible moment.
The Tigers made just one of their last 11 shots, including Tevin Mack's potential game-tying three with two seconds to go.