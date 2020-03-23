Queens' Carr named to all-district team
Daniel Carr of the Queens University of Charlotte men's basketball team was named a First-Team All-District selection, the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced Monday. Carr, a senior guard and former Midland Valley Mustang, received all-district recognition by the coaches for the second time in his career after receiving a Second-Team All-District nod last season.
For the second consecutive season, Carr took home first-team all-conference accolades after averaging a team-high 17.3 points and 1.5 steals per game. He scored 20 points or more 10 times this season, including a 28-point performance in the South Atlantic Conference Quarterfinals versus Lenoir-Rhyne University and a 27-point performance versus Catawba College in the conference semifinals, to earn a spot on the SAC's All-Tournament Team. In week one of the season, Carr was named SAC Player of the Week for the second time in his career.
Carr led the Royals to a 24-7 overall record and a runner-up finish in the SAC regular-season standings and postseason tournament. Carr and the Royals earned the No. 2 seed in the Southeast Regional of the NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Championship before the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Carr, who additionally was named a second-team all-region selection by the media for the second time in his career, will graduate from Queens the winningest player in program history. In his four years in Charlotte, Carr and the other members of the Class of 2020 posted a four-year record of 117-20 (.854 win pct.) claiming two conference regular season titles, one conference tournament title, two southeast regional titles, and clinching four NCAA Tournament berths. He finished his career as the fifth all-time leading scorer in Queens history with 1,512 points.
Panthers add XFL's Walker, trade Allen to Redskins
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers are making more changes at quarterback.
A person familiar with the situation says the Panthers have agreed to terms on a two-year contract with former XFL quarterback P.J. Walker of the Houston Roughnecks.
The decision to add Walker prompted the Panthers to trade Kyle Allen to the Redskins, according to a person with knowledge of the move. The person spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because that deal had not been announced. Allen started 12 games last season for the Panthers and went 5-7 as a starter with 23 turnovers and 17 touchdown passes.
The Panthers also announced Monday the signings of three unrestricted free agents as previously reported – linebacker Tahir Whitehead from the Raiders, defensive end Stephen Weatherly from the Vikings and offensive lineman John Miller from the Bengals.
Both Walker and Whitehead played college football at Temple under new Panthers coach Matt Rhule.
The 25-year-old Walker was one of the stars of the XFL and a leading MVP candidate, throwing for 1,338 yards with 15 touchdown passes and four interceptions while leading the Roughnecks to a 5-0 start before the league canceled its season because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Falcons agree to deals with Treadwell, McCray
ATLANTA (AP) — A person familiar with the deals says the Atlanta Falcons have reached agreements with wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, a former first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings, and guard Justin McCray.
The Falcons also have re-signed cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson to a one-year deal.
The 24-year-old Treadwell is expected to compete for a spot behind Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley on Atlanta's depth chart.
Treadwell has had a disappointing career after he was the No. 23 overall selection from Mississippi in the 2016 draft by the Vikings. He was cut before the 2019 season before he was re-signed on Sept. 25 and had nine catches for 184 yards and one touchdown in 13 games.
McCray, 27, started in four of 15 games with Cleveland in 2019. He played his first two seasons with Green Bay.
UEFA formally postpones Champions League final
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA formally postponed the Champions League final Monday – an inevitable move with European soccer in total shutdown and four Round of 16 games yet to be completed.
The final was scheduled for May 30 in Istanbul before the spreading coronavirus pandemic forced the four remaining second-leg games on March 17-18 to be delayed indefinitely.
UEFA said no decision has yet been made on finding a new date.
The shutdown has no end in sight though UEFA and European soccer leaders said last week they hope to complete the club season by June 30.
The 2020 European Championship for national teams was postponed for one year to clear space in the fixture calendar for clubs to win titles in domestic leagues and cups, and UEFA's competitions.
UEFA said the Europa League final, due on May 27 in Gdansk, Poland, and the Women’s Champions League final, scheduled for May 24 in Vienna, Austria, were also postponed.