Yankees minor leaguer has virus, Marlins close spring camp
TAMPA, Fla. — A New York Yankees minor leaguer tested positive for the coronavirus, the Miami Marlins shut their spring training complex and baseball began bracing for the possibility that opening day could be delayed into May or longer.
Major League Baseball was set to update teams Monday on its health policy in the wake of the virus outbreak.
On Sunday, a Yankees prospect became the first known player affiliated with MLB to contract COVID-19. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said a “younger player” was affected, without identifying him. Cashman said the player “feels much better” and his symptoms had subsided, but he was still isolated.
“He did not have any interactions with our major league players,” Cashman said on a conference call.
The Marlins, meanwhile, became the first organization to completely close their complex. Their big leaguers were told to take a break and avoid group activities.
The Marlins' move was a team decision, rather than something mandated by MLB. But there were indications that other camps wouldn't stay open much longer, and more shutdowns could set off a chain reaction that would mean no real games for a while.
MLB called off the rest of the spring training schedule on Thursday and said opening day, which had been scheduled for March 26, was postponed for at least two weeks.
Teams and players agree that two to four weeks of additional spring training will be needed before the regular season begins. Given the time required to reopen camps, hold workouts and then get started, opening day appeared a long way off.
Yankees player representative Zack Britton said Friday the team had voted to remain together in Tampa and continue voluntary workouts.
"I'm sure the numbers are going to change," Cashman said.
Cashman said he met with the major leaguers Sunday in light of the positive virus case at the minor league complex across the street from George M. Steinbrenner Field and the "players didn't voice anything" as to their immediate plans. But he said as the players process the information, "I just suspect things are going to change."
Kentucky Derby prep race canceled
One of the prep races for the Kentucky Derby has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The $700,000 Sunland Derby on March 22 in New Mexico was called off Sunday, according to a report in the El Paso Times.
Officials at the track across the border from El Paso, Texas, also said it would be the last day of racing to comply with the request of the governor. The meet was scheduled to end April 21.
The Sunland Derby winner would have earned 50 points toward qualifying for the 20-horse field in the Kentucky Derby. Track officials had previously said the race would be run without spectators.
It's the second time the Sunland Derby has been canceled. In 2016, an outbreak of an equine herpes virus among the horse population forced it to be called off.
Norwegian musher takes lead in Iditarod as finish nears
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Deep snow is slowing down mushers in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, but the leader has a secret for dealing with the difficult conditions.
“I’ve been training with 120 pounds of concrete and all the gear in the sled,” Thomas Waerner, 46, told a camera crew from the Iditarod Insider as he was preparing his sled to leave a checkpoint outside the Alaska community of Kaltag late Saturday.
“That’s perfect for these kind of conditions,” he said.
Waerner, a native of England living in Norway, was first to arrive at the next checkpoint – Unalakleet – on Sunday.
He said he's not worried about other mushers or making a mistake in the world’s most famous sled dog race.
“I feel I just will continue what I’m doing, and that’s driving the team, looking at them and keeping my eye on the mental part of it,” Waerner said, adding that his dogs have been upbeat since the race started a week ago.
“The physical, I don’t have to worry about it, but when I see them going down mentally, that’s when you have to rest,” he said. “But they haven’t been down yet, so I’ve been lucky.”
The checkpoint in Kaltag is normally at a community hall, but this year it was set up outside the village of about 235 people, 629 miles miles into the nearly 1,000-mile race across Alaska.
The Iditarod, in consultation with community leaders, decided to bypass Kaltag over fears of the coronavirus. Similar precautions were made in the village of Nulato, where the checkpoint was moved from the village to the Yukon River.
The race is continuing, but officials have urged fans not to fly to watch the finish, especially those from outside Alaska. The winner is expected in the Bering Sea community of Nome sometime this week. Most public buildings in Nome have been closed to try to protect against the virus, and post-race activities like the musher’s banquet have been postponed.