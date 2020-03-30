NCAA to give spring sports athletes extra year of eligibility
The NCAA will permit spring sport athletes – such as baseball, softball and lacrosse players – who had their seasons shortened by the coronavirus outbreak to have an additional year of eligibility.
The NCAA Division I Council voted Monday to give spring sport athletes regardless of their year in school a way to get back the season they lost, but did not guarantee financial aid to the current crop of seniors if they return to play next year.
Winter sports, such as basketball and hockey, were not included in the decision, declining to extend eligibility in sports where all or much of the regular seasons were completed.
The Division I Council is made up of college sports administrators representing all 32 D-I conferences, plus two members of the student-athlete advisory committee.
How much scholarship money will be made available to each athlete whose college career would have ended this spring will be determined by the athlete's school. The amount could range from nothing to as much the athlete received had been receiving.
Roster and scholarship limits will be adjusted next season to fit returning athletes along with incoming freshmen.
NCAA Division I rules allow athletes to have four seasons of competition in five-year period. Schools will be allowed to apply for waivers to restore one of those seasons for any athlete who competed while eligible in the spring season shortened by COVID-19 in 2020. But after the 2021 spring season scholarship and roster limits will apply to those athletes.
Reid calling for CBA investigation, revote
Free agent safety Eric Reid wants the NFL's new collective bargaining agreement invalidated over language added following ratification of the pact earlier this month.
He is calling for an investigation and a re-vote.
In a letter to the NFLPA on Monday, Reid's lawyers said language posted on the players association's website after passage of the agreement by a 1,019-959 vote on March 15 contains different language than the one players signed off on.
The new CBA is set to begin with the upcoming 2020 season and extend through 2030.
The letter from attorneys Ben Meiselas and Ray Genco highlight a difference in wording in the section about the league's disability plan that affects hundreds, and potentially thousands, of ex-players who applied for Social Security disability insurance payments before Jan. 1, 2015. In the version the players received and approved, those offsets applied only to players who applied after Jan. 1, 2015.
In a series of tweets Monday, Reid, a vocal opponent of the agreement, provided screenshots of the CBA agreement that showed the language added after players approved the deal.
The NFL declined comment and the NFLPA did not respond to a request for comment on Reid's letter or say why the language was modified after the vote.
Sports make political point for Belarus amid outbreak
MINSK, Belarus — With most sports around the world shutting down because of the coronavirus pandemic, longtime Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko is proudly keeping soccer and hockey arenas open.
The Eastern European nation of nearly 9.5 million even started a whole new soccer season this month as coronavirus cases rose.
The move has the full support of Lukashenko, who took to the ice in an amateur hockey tournament on Saturday with a few hundred spectators in the stands.
"It's better to die standing than to live on your knees," he said, defending Belarus' refusal to introduce isolation measures and border restrictions like its neighbors, such as Russia.
With foreign sports networks having little to show and few other options for sports betting, Lukashenko says the pandemic is a perfect opportunity to put the country's soccer league on display.
“I look at Russia and some people there are winning a lot on bets, because beforehand they didn't really know our teams,” Lukashenko said. “Someone's losing, someone's winning. It's all useful.”
Fans entering the stadiums in Belarus are given antiseptic hand gel and some have their temperatures monitored by medics. Few wear masks because they're not considered necessary for open-air events, Belarus soccer federation spokesman Alexander Aleinik said.
Belarus doesn't publish daily figures on the spread of the virus. On Friday, the last day for which statistics are available, the country recorded 94 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with no deaths.
The Belarusian league isn't usually an international attraction. Crowds this season barely average 1,200 and UEFA ranks it the continent's 25th strongest, just below Norway, Israel and Kazakhstan.
But Russian TV has given its games prominent slots on state sports channels and betting firms around Western Europe are streaming them for customers.