Deadline extended indefinitely for Triple Crown nominations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The final deadline to nominate horses for the Triple Crown series is being extended indefinitely because of the coronavirus.
It was scheduled to be Monday.
The extension was agreed upon by officials at Churchill Downs, Maryland Jockey Club and New York Racing Association.
The Kentucky Derby has been pushed back from May 2 to Sept. 5.
Maryland and New York racing officials are continuing discussions to decide when the Preakness and Belmont stakes will be run. The Preakness is scheduled for May 16 and the Belmont for June 6.
When the Triple Crown dates are settled, a deadline for late nominations will be announced.
Any 3-year-olds not made eligible at a cost of $600 during the early nomination phase will be able to be nominated for $6,000.
A total of 347 horses were nominated during the early phase that closed Jan. 25.
Tiz the Law wins unusual Florida Derby
MIAMI — If there is a Kentucky Derby this year, Tiz the Law will have a shot to be there.
And if he runs the way he did in the Florida Derby, he could very easily be a contender.
Tiz the Law ran away in the stretch Saturday night to easily win the Florida Derby, wrapping up a spot in the Kentucky Derby field based on the points standings that are used to determine who qualifies for the Run for the Roses. Tiz the Law's win at Gulfstream Park was worth 100 points, far more than what will be needed for a chance to run at Churchill Downs if the rescheduled Kentucky Derby goes off as planned in early September.
It's a feel-good story for a sport in need of one: Tiz the Law is owned by Sackatoga Stable, the upstate New York-based group that took the sport by storm when Funny Cide won the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness in 2003.
Shivaree, an 80-1 long shot, was second and picked up 50 points to likely clinch a spot in the field. Fountain of Youth winner Ete Indien was third in a most unusual race at Gulfstream, where fans were not allowed and even owners were told to stay away from the track because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Virus forces cancellation of Boxing HOF induction ceremony
CANASTOTA, N.Y. — The International Boxing Hall of Fame has canceled its Hall of Fame weekend in June because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Executive director Ed Brophy said Sunday that this year’s class will be honored at the induction ceremony in June 2021.
Brophy said combining this year's class with next year's into one ceremony will “provide each inductee with the recognition they each so richly deserve.”
The Class of 2020 includes the first female honorees in Barbara Buttrick, Christy Martin, and Lucia Rijker, along with Bernard Hopkins, Juan Manuel Marquez, “Sugar” Shane Mosley, Frank Erne, and Paddy Ryan.
Also selected were promoters Lou DiBella, Kathy Duva and Dan Goossen, and journalists Bernard Fernandez and Thomas Hauser.
The official plaques for the members of the Class of 2020 will be on display at the Hall of Fame beginning in June, Brophy said.
Knicks owner tests positive for coronavirus
James Dolan, the executive chairman of Madison Square Garden Company and owner of the New York Knicks, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Knicks announced Dolan’s diagnosis Saturday night. It is not clear when he was tested or when he received the diagnosis.
Dolan is the first U.S. major pro sports owner known to have tested positive for the virus.
“The Madison Square Garden Company Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim Dolan has tested positive for coronavirus,” the team’s statement said. “He has been in self-isolation and is experiencing little to no symptoms. He continues to oversee business operations.”