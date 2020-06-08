Sports on TV
Boxing
- 7 p.m. — Top Rank: Shakur Stevenson vs. Felix Caraballo (Super-Featherweights), Las Vegas, ESPN
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. — Doosan at NC, ESPN
- 5:25 a.m. (Wednesday) — Doosan at NC, ESPN
NBA
- 7 p.m. — NBA2K League, ESPN2
Soccer (men's)
- 2:30 p.m. — DFB-Pokal: Saarbrücken vs. Bayer Leverkusen, Semifinal, Völklingen, Germany, ESPN
NCAA looking at 6-week preseason football plan
The NCAA will consider a six-week plan for football teams to prepare for the start of their seasons that includes two weeks when teams can hold walk-throughs before full practices start.
A copy of the the Football Oversight Committee’s plan, which still needs to be approved by the Division I Council, was obtained by The Associated Press. Sports Illustrated first reported on the one-page document.
The oversight committee has been working on a six-week model to lead into the season for weeks. It calls for two weeks preceding the start of a typical preseason practice schedule during which time teams can do up 20 hours per week or weight training, conditioning, film study, meetings and walk-throughs with coaches. Players would not be permitted to wear helmets and pads during walk-throughs, but a ball could be used for instruction.
NCAA rules state teams can begin preseason practice 29 days before the date of their first game. The walk-through period would begin 14 days before preseason practice, according to the proposal.
The plan has not been finalized but could be approved within two weeks.
Fury-Wilder III by end of year, promoter says
The U.S. promoter of Tyson Fury is hoping to stage a third heavyweight fight between the British boxer and Deontay Wilder by the end of the year, potentially in the Chinese enclave of Macau.
Bob Arum told The Associated Press that Fury “owes” Wilder a third fight after claiming the WBC belt off the American with a seventh-round stoppage in February. Only then would Fury turn his attention to an all-British fight with Anthony Joshua, the WBA, IBF and WBO titleholder, in early 2021.
“We hope to do that fight in November or December,” Arum, the CEO of Top Rank, said of Fury-Wilder III.
“Whether it’s for a full audience or a limited audience in the United States or put it on in Macau, which may be open for full arenas as early as November... you know, we’re exploring all our options.”
Joshua is also set to fight this year, against mandatory IBF challenger Kubrat Pulev.
CBS pushing PGA Tour players to help boost broadcast
FORT WORTH, Texas — Jim Nantz will be alone in the broadcast booth when the PGA Tour resumes its schedule Thursday. That's not the only voice CBS Sports wants to hear at Colonial.
In announcing the broadcast and productions plans for the return to golf, CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus said the network would have what Nantz dubbed a “confession cam." Players would walk into a tent during the round and talk briefly into a remote camera.
McManus also said the network has been working more aggressively to have players wear microphones, and that CBS already has received commitments from some players.
“There's probably a greater appreciation for wanting to contemporize golf coverage,” McManus said Monday on a conference call. “Players are beginning to realize they can play a real role in making the product more interesting at home.”
Nantz, who typically has analyst Nick Faldo at his side in the 18th hole tower, put the onus on the players to liven golf broadcasts and help expand the audience.
“It's a wonderful opportunity for the game ... to go before a sports-starved nation and have a chance to create a wider fan base than it's ever been before,” Nantz said. “A lot has to be personality driven. We need to hear from the players. It's something that's not obtrusive. It's an opportunity for players to invest in their own game.”
The tour resumes with the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial, the first competition in 90 days because of the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down sports worldwide. Golf is the second major sport to resume behind motorsports.
CBS is doing its part of reduce health risks with a production crew that McManus said will be roughly half of what it is for a normal PGA Tour event, with operations such as graphics and video shading in six locations.
Faldo will be at Golf Channel studios in Orlando, Florida, along with Frank Nobilo and Ian Baker-Finch, who usually are in towers on the course. The other talent at Colonial will be Dottie Pepper and Mark Immelman as on-course reporters.