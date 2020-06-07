Sports on TV
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. (Tuesday) — Doosan at NC, ESPN
Dixon wins at Texas in IndyCar's delayed opener
FORT WORTH, Texas — IndyCar packed every bit of its delayed season-opening event into one long, hot day in Texas without any fans in the stands. Scott Dixon was the fastest for most of it at a place he knows well.
Dixon, a five-time IndyCar champion, took the checkered flag at dusk Saturday for his fourth win at the 1½-mile, high-banked oval, where drivers also practiced and qualified earlier in the day. The 39-year-old New Zealander raced to his 47th career victory and matched A.J. Foyt's record of 18 seasons with a win.
“It was such a team effort," said Dixon, third on the career wins list behind Foyt's 67 and Mario Andretti's 52. “It’s just so fast. Any situation we were in, we could just go for it."
After a restart with three laps left following a caution when young teammate Felix Rosenqvist crashed while running second, Dixon sped away in the No. 9 Chip Ganassi Honda for a 4.4-second victory over Simon Pagenaud.
Defending IndyCar champion and polesitter Josef Newgarden was third behind Pagenaud, his teammate at Team Penske.
Nearly three months after the start of the season was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, IndyCar finally got on the track for what would usually be the midpoint race of its season.
Dixon led 157 of the 200 laps, and had an earlier six-second lead over Newgarden wiped out by a caution for debris. Newgarden led twice for 41 laps and fourth-place finisher Zach Veach led the remaining two laps. Ed Carpenter, the series' only driver-owner, rounded out the top five.
McGregor announces retirement again
Conor McGregor has announced his retirement for the third time in four years.
McGregor abruptly made his latest dubious declaration Sunday morning on his Twitter account, where the former two-division UFC champion also announced his retirement in 2016 and 2019.
“Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting,” McGregor wrote in a caption below a photo of him and his mother. “Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!”
The 31-year-old Irish superstar revitalized his combat sports career in January with an impressive first-round stoppage of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246. McGregor (22-4) hadn't won a fight in a mixed martial arts cage or a boxing ring since 2016, but he remained the UFC's brightest star and biggest financial draw.
UFC President Dana White has already said McGregor is next in line for a title shot at the winner of lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's bout with Justin Gaethje this summer.
Love conquers all at 1,000 Guineas
NEWMARKET, England — Jockey Ryan Moore rode Love to a dominant victory at the 1,000 Guineas on Sunday, giving trainer Aidan O’Brien a fourth win in five years at the British Classic mile race.
The 4-1 shot pulled away in the final furlong to finish more than four lengths ahead of 12-1 Cloak of Spirits, with 11-4 favorite Quadrilateral – the daughter of Frankel and ridden by 20-year-old Jason Watson – just behind in third.
Cloak of Spirits led from the start and past halfway in the race for 3-year old fillies, but Moore timed his attack perfectly from the center of the pack and Love streaked clear.
It was the second straight upset at Newmarket, after Kameko upset heavy favorite Pinatubo to win the 2,000 Guineas in a record time on Saturday, giving jockey Oisin Murphy his first Classic.
Longtime Falcons DE Zook dies at 72
ATLANTA — John Zook, who teamed with Hall of Famer Claude Humphrey to give the Atlanta Falcons a dynamic combination at defensive end, has died. He was 72.
His brother, Dean Zook, confirmed the death to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The former player died Saturday in his native Kansas after a long battle with cancer.
Initially a fourth-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams out of Kansas, Zook wound up in Atlanta after a pair of trades, first to Philadelphia, then to the Falcons.
Zook was with Atlanta from 1969-75, lining up on the right while Humphrey held down the left side. The team has scant success, with only two winning seasons and no playoff appearances during that time, but the duo was recognized as one of the team's few strong suits.
Zook never missed a game during his tenure with the Falcons, starting 97 of 98 contests. He made his only Pro Bowl appearance in 1973, joining Humphrey in the all-star game.
Zook was dealt to St. Louis in 1976, spending his last four seasons with the Cardinals.