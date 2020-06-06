Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- 11 a.m. — FIA Formula E: Race at Home Series, FS2
- Noon — F1 eSports Pro Series: The Pro Exhibition, virtual Baku City Circuit, ESPN
- 1 p.m. — F1 eSports Pro Series: Virtual Azerbaijan Grand Prix Series, virtual Baku City Circuit, ESPN
- 3 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga., FOX
- 5 p.m. — Monster Energy Supercross: Round 13, Salt Lake City, NBCSN
Horse Racing
- 1 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
- 2 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS1
- 6 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
KBO Baseball
- 3:55 a.m. — LG at Kiwoom, ESPN
Rodeo
- 10:30 a.m. — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas, CBSSN
- 12:30 p.m. — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas, CBS
Soccer (men's)
- 7:20 a.m. — Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at Werder Bremen, FS1
- 9:30 a.m. — Bundesliga: Schalke at Union Berlin, FS1
- 11:50 a.m. — Bundesliga: Köln at Augsburg, FS1
Tennis
- 7:30 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 3 Round Robin Region of Valencia Tennis Challenge Mediterranean Live and Save, TENNIS
Enfinger takes advantage of late caution to win Trucks race
HAMPTON, Ga. — Taking advantage of a late caution, Grant Enfinger passed local favorite Austin Hill on the final lap to win the NASCAR Truck Series race in overtime Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
In front of empty grandstands, Hill appeared to be cruising to his first win of the year, building a 4½-second lead after several miscues ruined Kyle Busch's chances of winning for the sixth time in 12 truck races in Atlanta.
Suddenly, everything changed. Cup star Chase Elliott lost control on worn-out tires coming off turn 2 with three laps to go, sending all the leaders to the pits for tires and setting up a green-white-checkered finish.
Hill was out front when the green flag waved, but Enfinger got a good run on the leader on the next-to-last lap, costing him some speed.
Then, after taking the white flag, Enfinger slid by on the outside to take the lead for good going through turns 1 and 2. He claimed his second victory of the interrupted season, having also won at Daytona in the February opener.
“We didn't lead too many laps, but we led the ones that mattered,” Enfinger said.
Busch, who led a race-high 37 laps, wound up 22nd.
Pole-sitter Christian Eckes took third, followed by Todd Gilliland and Zane Smith.
Undefeated Charlatan to miss Derby with minor ankle issue
ARCADIA, Calif. — Undefeated Charlatan will miss the rescheduled Kentucky Derby this fall after being sidelined by a minor ankle issue.
Trainer Bob Baffert said Saturday that the colt has a filling, or swelling, in a front ankle. As a result, Charlatan will not be ready to race in time for the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5, but Baffert said the Preakness on Oct. 3 is a possibility.
The coronavirus pandemic has forced the rescheduling of the Triple Crown series. It begins with the Belmont on June 20.
Charlatan is 3-0 in his career. He won a division of the Arkansas Derby on May 2 and is currently the subject of a potential medication violation. Published reports say the colt tested positive for the Class 2 medication lidocaine after the race in Arkansas. Baffert is awaiting results of a split sample test. If Charlatan is disqualified from his victory, he would lose the 100 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby that went to the winner.
Charlatan's last workout was Monday at Santa Anita. Baffert had said the colt was being considered for the Woody Stephens on the Belmont Stakes undercard in New York.
It's another in a line of recent blows for the two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer. Nadal, another of Baffert's top 3-year-olds who won a second division of the Arkansas Derby, was retired last week after sustaining a leg fracture. Earlier this week, the Baffert-trained Arrogate died while at stud in Kentucky.
Honor A.P. wins Santa Anita Derby
ARCADIA, Calif. — Honor A. P. won the $400,000 Santa Anita Derby by 2¾ lengths on Saturday to move into the Kentucky Derby picture.
Ridden by Hall of Famer Mike Smith, Honor A. P. ran 1⅛ miles in 1:48.97 and paid $6.40, $2.60 and $2.20.
The West Coast's major prep for the Kentucky Derby was run without spectators or media at Santa Anita because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Authentic returned $2.20 and $2.10, while Rushie was another 1¼ lengths back in third and paid $3.40 to show.
Honor A. P. earned 100 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby, which has been rescheduled to Sept. 5 because of COVID-19. That moved him into second, two points behind leader Tiz the Law, on the Derby leaderboard which determines the 20-horse field for the race.
Authentic, trained by Bob Baffert, earned 40 points and is now fourth on the Derby leaderboard. Rushie earned 20 points. Anneau d'Or finished fourth and earned 10 points.