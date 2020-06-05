Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- Noon — The Race All-Star Series, ESPN2
- 1 p.m. — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Vet Tix Camping World 200, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga., FS1
- 3:30 p.m. — FIA Formula E: Race at Home Series, FS2
- 4:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The EchoPark 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga., FOX
- 5 p.m. — IndyCar Racing: Qualifying, Fort Worth, Texas, NBCSN
- 8 p.m. — IndyCar Racing: The Genesys 300, Fort Worth, Texas, NBC
Bowling
- 7 p.m. — PBA: Strike Derby, Jupiter, Fla., FOX
Horse Racing
- 2:30 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
- 3 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS1
- 6 p.m. — Trackside Live!, NBCSN
KBO Baseball
- 3:55 a.m. — LG at Kiwoom, ESPN
- 12:55 a.m. (Sunday) — LG at Kiwoom, ESPN
Mixed Martial Arts
- 6 p.m. — UFC 250 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN
Rodeo
- 9 p.m. — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas, CBSSN
Rugby
- 3:30 a.m. — NRL: Manly-Warringah at Parramatta, FS1
- 2 a.m. (Sunday) — NRL: Newcastle at Canberra, FS1
Soccer (men's)
- 9:20 a.m. — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Bayer Leverkusen, FS1
- 9:20 a.m. — Bundesliga: SC Paderborn at RB Leipzig, FS2
- 12:20 p.m. — Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Borussia Dortmund, FS2
- 9:55 p.m. — Liga FPD: Municipal Grecia at Deportivo Saprissa, ESPN2
Tennis
- 7:30 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 2 Round Robin Region of Valencia Tennis Challenge Mediterranean Live and Save, TENNIS
Clemson WR Ross has surgery to correct spinal issue
CLEMSON — Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross had surgery Friday for a congenital fusion in his spine that will keep him off the field this upcoming season.
Ross said on social media that the operation “went great” and he was ready to get to work to return to football.
Ross was hurt in March during spring workouts with what looked like a shoulder injury. But X-rays revealed that two vertebrae in his spine were fused and he had a bulging disc, according to Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.
Ross is a 6-foot-4 sophomore from Phenix City, Alabama, led the Tigers with 66 catches last season for 865 yards and eight touchdowns. He was expected to become Clemson's featured receiver after Tee Higgins left for the NFL after this past season.
Colonial attracts top five in world in return for PGA Tour
FORT WORTH, Texas — The PGA Tour returns this coming week after three months away, and some of its biggest stars are ready to play.
The 148-man field for the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial features the top five in the world – Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson.
The biggest name – Tiger Woods – chose not to play. Woods has only played Colonial once, in 1997, when he was going for his third straight victory and shot 72 in the final round to finish three shots behind.
Scott Brown, 2017 champion Kevin Kisner and Matt NeSmith are all in the field, which features 18 of the world's top 25 players.
Jordan giving $100 million for racial equality, justice
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand are giving $100 million to organizations dedicated to promoting racial equality and social justice.
In a joint statement Friday on social media, Jordan and the Jordan Brand said money will be paid over 10 years with the goal of “ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education.”
“Black lives matter,” the statement said. “This isn’t a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allows our country’s institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of black people.”
Jordan, the 57-year-old former Chicago Bulls great, is the owner of the Charlotte Hornets. The Jordan Brand is a subsidiary of Nike, the shoe giant that earlier Friday committed $40 million over the next four years to support the black community.
NCAA hits Oklahoma State with ban in corruption case
Oklahoma State was fined $10,000 and its men’s basketball team was banned from the upcoming postseason Friday after the NCAA found that former assistant coach Lamont Evans accepted up to $22,000 in bribes intended to help steer athletes to certain financial advisers.
The NCAA ruling included three years of probation, the fine self-imposed by the school along with an additional 1% from the program budget, recruiting restrictions and a reduction in basketball scholarships.
“In short, the former coach in this case put his interests ahead of the student-athletes,” said Larry Parkinson, the chief hearing officer for the infractions panel that handled the case.
Oklahoma State vowed to appeal the ruling, saying it was “stunned by the severity of the penalties and strongly disagrees with them.” The Cowboys have put together one of the nation's top recruiting classes for the upcoming season, headlined by one-and-done prospect Cade Cunningham.