Sports on TV
Horse Racing
- 1 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
- 4:30 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. — NC at Hanwha, ESPN
- 3:55 a.m. (Saturday) — LG at Kiwoom, ESPN
NBA
- 7 p.m. — NBA 2K League, ESPN2
Rodeo
- 9 p.m. — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas, CBSSN
Rugby
- 6 a.m. — NRL: South Sydney at Melbourne, FS1
- 3:30 a.m. (Saturday) — NRL: Manly-Warringah at Parramatta, FS1
Soccer (men's)
- 2:20 p.m. — Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach at SC Freiburg, FS2
Tennis
- 10:30 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 1 Round Robin Region of Valencia Tennis Challenge Mediterranean Live and Save, TENNIS
USC's Martin to chair hoops committee on race
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — South Carolina coach Frank Martin will chair a new committee formed by the National Association of Basketball Coaches to address issues of race and discrimination not only within intercollegiate athletics but society at large.
The NABC's board of directors announced the new committee Thursday, saying in a statement that “coaches can and should lend their voices to making a difference on the national, regional and local levels.” But the college coaching association also wants to ensure that the concerns of student-athletes are being addressed.
The board also released a set of recommendations for coaches, including holding in-person or virtual meetings to discuss current events and racial injustice; stressing a team's commitment to diversity and inclusion; establish Election Day as an annual team day off; and encourage meetings with law enforcement leaders and others outside the department.
Martin, who revealed this week that he had recovered from COVID-19, grew up in Miami as the son of Cuban political exiles. He was the first member of his family to be born in the U.S. and remains close with the Latino community.
Former UGA QB Fromm apologizes for racially insensitive comment
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Jake Fromm apologized for using the phrase “elite white people” in a text conversation from more than a year ago, and posted on social media early Thursday.
The former Georgia starter posted his apology on his Twitter account, in which he wrote: “I’m truly sorry for my words and actions and humbly ask for forgiveness.”
In saying he never meant to imply he was an elite white male, which he noted during the text conversation, Fromm added: “There’s no excuse for that word choice and sentiment. While it was poor, my heart is not.”
Fromm, selected in the fifth round of the draft in April, said he also apologized to his teammates and coaches in a team meeting.
“He was wrong and he admitted it to us. We don't condone what he said,” the Bills said in a released statement. “We will continue to work with Jake on the responsibilities of being a Buffalo Bill on and off the field.”
Fromm’s text conversation was captured in two screen shots and posted on an account with the name of @ashleymp20 shortly before 1 a.m. The exchange, which took place in March 2019, features four consecutive texts from Fromm, which begin with: “I thought we were talkin about lots of stuff.”
Fromm then proceeds to write: “But no guns are good. They need to let me get suppressors. Just make them very expensive so only elite white people can get them haha.”
NASCAR announces another wave of races through August
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR's All-Star Race will be a midweek event on July 15 at Charlotte Motor Speedway as part of a new revision to the schedule that runs through the first weekend of August.
NASCAR already has rescheduled races through June 21 and the update released Thursday begins the next weekend at Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania. The track will host ARCA, the Truck Series, two Cup Series races on consecutive days, June 27-28, and the Xfinity Series.
NASCAR will then move to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a July 4 weekend event combined with the IndyCar Series. Then it is on to Kentucky Speedway, the All-Star Race and then Texas Motor Speedway.
Kansas Speedway will host the Cup Series for a Thursday night race July 23.
New Hampshire will host the Cup Series on Aug. 2 in the final event announced in this latest revised schedule. NASCAR canceled eight points races in the Cup Series and the All-Star Race during a 10-week shutdown for the coronavirus pandemic.
NASCAR has so far run nine national series events – five in the Cup Series – since it resumed May 17 without spectators.