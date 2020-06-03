Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- Noon — Red Bull Homestretch, ESPN2
Horse Racing
- 1 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. — Lotte at Kia, ESPN
- 5:25 a.m. (Friday) — NC at Hanwha, ESPN
Rugby
- 6 a.m. (Friday) — NRL: South Sydney at Melbourne, FS1
Clemson assistant coach apologizes for using racial slur
CLEMSON — Clemson assistant coach Danny Pearman said he made a “grave mistake” when he repeated a racial slur to ex-Tigers tight end D.J. Greenlee at practice three years ago.
The incident came to light Tuesday when former player Kanyon Tuttle posted about it on social media. Tuttle was responding to the school's post of Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney's comments Monday about the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.
Floyd, a black man, died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes even after Floyd stopped moving and pleading for air.
Tuttle's post said, “You allowed a coach to call a player the N-word during practice with no repercussions. Not even a team apology.”
Pearman is white, and Greenlee is black.
Pearman said while he did not direct the slur at Greenlee, “I know there is no excuse for me using the language in any circumstance. I never should have repeated the phrase. It was wrong when I said it, and it is wrong today.”
Greenlee told The State newspaper that he and a teammate were having an argument and the tight end used the slur during the exchange. Pearman heard Greenlee and used it back. He was trying to “correct me by saying the" slur, Greenlee said.
Pearman said Greenlee “appropriately” brought the matter to Swinney. Swinney and Pearman had a meeting, and the head coach told the assistant his language was "unacceptable."
Pearman said he apologized to Greenlee after practice and to his position groups the next day.
Pearman said he'd never do anything “to intentionally hurt" Clemson players.
“I sincerely apologize to D.J., his family, our team and our staff,” Pearman concluded.
Brees' anthem comments draw backlash from teammates, others
NEW ORLEANS — Drew Brees was sharply criticized by fellow high-profile athletes, including some of his own teammates, on Wednesday after the Saints quarterback reiterated his opposition to kneeling during the national anthem.
In an interview with Yahoo, Brees was asked to revisit former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick's 2016 protest of police brutality against minorities, in which Kaepernick knelt during the national anthem before games.
“I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States,” Brees began, adding that the national anthem reminds him of his grandfathers, who served in the armed forces during World War II. “In many cases, it brings me to tears thinking about all that has been sacrificed, and not just in the military, but for that matter, those throughout the civil rights movements of the '60s, and all that has been endured by so many people up until this point.”
Critical responses to Brees' statements appeared on social media from a couple major professional athletes, including the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James and Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins.
Jenkins was Brees' teammate when the Saints won the Super Bowl in the 2009 season, but spent the past six seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before returning to New Orleans this offseason.
Brees has said he supports those protesting police brutality but that he does not see the national anthem as the proper forum for that. In 2017, Brees participated with teammates who knelt before the national anthem, but then stood in unison when the anthem was played.
Johnny Majors, former Tennessee and Pittsburgh coach, dies at 85
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Johnny Majors, the coach of Pittsburgh’s 1976 national championship team and a former coach and star player at Tennessee, has died. He was 85.
Majors died Wednesday at home, according to a statement from his wife, Mary Lynn Majors, first given to Sports Radio WNML.
Majors compiled a 185-137-10 record in 29 seasons as a head coach at Iowa State (1968-72), Pittsburgh (1973-76, 1993-96) and Tennessee (1977-92). That followed a standout playing career at Tennessee that included finishing second to Notre Dame’s Paul Hornung in the 1956 Heisman Trophy balloting.
He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1987.
Majors starred at Tennessee from 1954-56 as a single-wing tailback and punter. He went on to a successful coaching career and had his greatest year in 1976, when he led Pittsburgh to a national championship with a team featuring Heisman Trophy winner Tony Dorsett.