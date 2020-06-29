Sports on TV
Boxing
- 8 p.m. — Top Rank: Alex Saucedo vs. Sonny Fredrickson (Junior Welterweights), Las Vegas, ESPN
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. — Doosan at Kiwoom, ESPN
- 5:25 a.m. (Wednesday) — Hanwha at Kia, ESPN
Soccer (men's)
- 3:10 p.m. — Premier League: Manchester United at Brighton, NBCSN
Tennis
- 6 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 2, GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TENNIS
- Noon — The 2020 (Re)Open: Altec Styslinger Tennis Exhibition: Semifinals, TENNIS
- 6 a.m. (Wednesday) — The 2020 (Re)Open: Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 3, GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TENNIS
Palmetto Amateur field complete following qualifier
Three golfers earned their spots in the field of 72, with two more standing by as alternates, following Monday's qualifier for next week's Palmetto Amateur.
Nick Robillard (67), Zach Reuland (68) and Caleb Surratt (69) are in the field after firing under-par rounds. Ben Loudermilk and Connor Fahey each shot 70 and are alternates.
Robillard is a member of the University of Alabama at Birmingham golf team and was a junior this past year. Reuland, a College of Charleston signee, was a member of the Rock Hill High School golf team that won last year's Southern Cross at Palmetto Golf Club followed by a Class AAAAA state championship. Surratt is a member of the class of 2022 from Indian Trail, North Carolina, and is a North Carolina State commit.
Loudermilk and Fahey are Upstate products who are college teammates and roommates at Belmont Abbey. Loudermilk, who played for St. Joseph's and earned Class AA All-State honors in 2018 at Mount Vintage Golf Club , won the playoff with a birdie on the first hole and will be the first alternate.
This year's Palmetto Amateur is the 45th edition of the tournament and is scheduled for July 8-11. Spectators will be limited to officials and Palmetto members.
NBC gets golf's U.S. Open as FOX gets out of contract
The USGA is transferring its U.S. media rights from Fox Sports to NBC, which returns the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open to NBC this year and for the final seven years of the Fox contract.
The transfer is largely attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down golf for three months and led to a reconfiguration of the major championship schedule. That includes the U.S. Open, which was forced from its traditional Father’s Day spot on the calendar.
The U.S. Open now is scheduled for Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot in New York. Fox Sports also has contracts with the NFL, college football and Major League Baseball, which led Fox Sports to agree to NBCUniversal taking over the contract.
The Associated Press first reported the deal Sunday night.
“Recent events calling for the shift of the U.S. Open created scheduling challenges that were difficult to overcome,” said Eric Shanks, CEO and executive producer of Fox Sports. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, although the USGA said the rights fee it is paid would stay the same for the duration of the contract through 2026. The 12-year deal that Fox Sports signed was worth more than $90 million a year.
The last time NBC broadcast the U.S. Open, the Thursday and Friday rounds were televised on ESPN. The announcement did not say how that will be handled under the new agreement, though it likely will be a combination of NBC, Golf Channel and Peacock, the new streaming service of NBCUniversal expected to launch in a few weeks.
The deal means Comcast-owned NBC will have the U.S. Open and British Open, The Players Championship, three World Golf Championships, the Ryder Cup and the Presidents Cup. It also will have the FedEx Cup playoffs every other year when the new media rights deal with the PGA Tour begins, along with all majors on the LPGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions.
Prep hoops star Bates commits to Michigan State
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan high school basketball standout Emoni Bates has committed to play at Michigan State for the class of 2022.
Bates announced his decision Monday on ESPN to play for the Spartans and coach Tom Izzo.
In April, the 6-foot-9 guard was named Gatorade’s national player of the year, the first sophomore to win the award. He averaged 32 points per game this year, but missed his chance to help Ypsilanti Lincoln High School repeat as state champions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Bates told ESPN that the Spartans have stayed with him over the years having recruited him since he was in seventh grade.
Bates was in North Augusta last summer for Peach Jam, starring for Bates Fundamentals in the E15 division. He averaged 32.2 points and 10 rebounds per game during the tournament.