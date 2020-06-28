Sports on TV
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. (Tuesday) — Doosan at Kiwoom, ESPN
Soccer (men's)
- 2:55 p.m. — Premier League: Burnley at Crystal Palace, NBCSN
Tennis
- 6 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 1, GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TENNIS
- Noon — The 2020 (Re)Open: Altec Styslinger Tennis Exhibition: Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 6 a.m. (Tuesday) — The 2020 (Re)Open: Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 2, GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TENNIS
Source: Patriots sign Newton to replace Brady
BOSTON — The New England Patriots have reached an agreement with free-agent quarterback Cam Newton, bringing in the 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player to help the team move on from three-time MVP Tom Brady, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.
The one-year deal is worth up to $7.5 million with incentives, the person said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss it publicly. A Patriots spokesman said the team had nothing to announce Sunday night.
The signing was first reported by ESPN.
The Patriots had been heading to training camp with 2019 fourth-round draft choice Jarrett Stidham as the heir apparent to Brady, who led the team to six Super Bowl championships since 2001 but signed with Tampa Bay this offseason. Stidham appeared in three games last season, completing two passes for 14 yards with one interception.
The only other experienced quarterback on the defending AFC East champions' roster was 34-year-old Brian Hoyer, who has started 38 games in an 11-year career with seven NFL teams, including the Patriots twice.
The Panthers released Newton on March 24 following nine seasons, a move that saved the team $19.1 million under the NFL salary cap.
The 31-year-old Newton was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 draft after leading Auburn to a national championship and winning the Heisman Trophy. He helped the Panthers reach the playoffs four times, including the Super Bowl in 2015.
Briscoe holds off Chastain to win Xfinity race
LONG POND, Pa. — Chase Briscoe held off Ross Chastain in overtime to win the crash-filled Xfinity Series at Pocono Raceway, the second of three NASCAR races at the track on Sunday.
Chastain, an eighth-generation farmer and fourth-generation watermelon farmer, and Briscoe swapped the lead in a fantastic battle down the stretch until – yes, another caution, the ninth – bunched the field and sent the race into OT.
Briscoe pulled away from there in the No. 98 Ford and won his fourth race of the season, and second in three races.
Chastain hit the jackpot with his runner-up finish. He won the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash prize awarded to the highest finisher among four eligible drivers.
Jeremy Clements was third, followed by Myatt Snider and Michael An
Pocono turned in a wreck-fest for the second straight race, the track-record tying nine cautions in Trucks was given a run for the money early in Xfinity.
Jones dodges wrecks to win 1st Trucks race
LONG POND, Pa. — Brandon Jones took home a trophy and sent a car to the scrap heap in about an hour at Pocono.
Jones won a two-lap sprint to the finish to win the wreck-filled Truck Series race, the first of three NASCAR races Sunday at Pocono Raceway.
Jones' enjoyment was short-lived – he wrecked on the first lap of the Xfinity Series race.
“It doesn't take much when you get three wide,” Jones said. “We won the Truck race and I had high hopes for this race, too.”
The Truck race never got any momentum and dragged from start to finish because of nine caution flags and two red flags on a sloppy day of racing at Pocono. Clint Bowyer warmed up for his Cup race with a jog on track property as the Truck race started and tweeted in the waning laps, “There’s a good chance I still might outrun this truck race.”
Christian Eckes blew a right rear tire that spun him out of the lead with 12 laps left, ending his race. The green flag came out with eight laps remaining only for the race to slow again three laps later when the whopping ninth caution of the 60-lap race bunched the field.
That left two laps for the traditional green-white-checkered finish and Jones made it a doozy when he sped away from Sheldon Creed to win his first Truck race in 46 career starts and in his first start since last season. He had 13 top-five finishes in the Truck Series – just never the checkered.
Austin Hill was second and Creed, who won the first two stages, was third.